Vivian Dsena excited about the rerun of his hit show Madhubala

Be it Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon or Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, shows starring Indian television star Vivian Dsena have always managed to strike the right chord with the audience.

Recently, Colors decided to rerun his successful show Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon on the channel, which left his fans really excited. Dsena himself is thrilled to know that his show has gone on-air once again.

Talking to a publication, Vivian Dsena says that it is a nostalgic feeling to see your own show again on air. “The show and the character both had worked and audiences’ love was unconditional. I respect my fans as it is fans’ love what matters. It is a nostalgic feeling to see your own show again on air and get constant feedback. I give my best to whatever I do. I believe it is nice to be important but it is more important to be nice,” the actor says.

When asked about the cutthroat competition in showbiz, he shares, “Whenever people ask me like who you compete with, my answer is that I compete with myself because, for me, my fight is with myself. Where I was and where I am and where I will be, it all depends. I don’t consider myself a perfectionist in any area. In fact, my fans and viewers, they call me the king of romance. But I don’t want all these things to get to my head. It has already happened once and I don’t want it to happen again. I just want to learn new things every day and grow as an actor.”

Vivian Dsena was last seen on Rashmi Sharma Telefilms’ Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, a social drama revolving around the love story of a transgender. The actor quit the show in 2019 after playing the male lead for three years.