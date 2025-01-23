Vivek Oberoi highlights potential of drone technology at WEF 2025

AT THE World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025, Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi took the stage to discuss the transformative potential of drone technology.
Known for his memorable roles in films such as Saathiya, Company, and Shootout at Lokhandwala, Oberoi has expanded his focus far beyond the silver screen, venturing into entrepreneurship and innovation.
Oberoi talked about his passion for how drones can revolutionise industries such as logistics, agriculture, and disaster relief, enhancing efficiency and connectivity worldwide.
The global drone industry is booming, with its market value expected to hit $43 billion by 2024. Companies like DJI, Intel, and Amazon are driving this growth with constant innovation—extending flight times, refining navigation, and integrating advanced data analytics. However, as Oberoi pointed out, challenges like regulatory hurdles and public hesitation remain. He emphasised the need for clearer regulations and education campaigns to build trust and encourage responsible use of drones.
Oberoi didn’t hold back when sharing the potential of drones in real-life scenarios. He highlighted seven key areas where this technology could make a difference. For logistics, drones could completely change last-mile delivery by ensuring faster and more efficient transportation of goods. In infrastructure, they can inspect bridges, power lines, and construction sites more safely and quickly than traditional methods. In agriculture, drones could monitor crops, manage irrigation, and enable precision farming, leading to better yields and healthier harvests.
To drive his point home, Oberoi shared a powerful example: Zipline, a drone delivery service that transports life-saving medical supplies to remote areas. "This isn’t just about innovation," he said, "it’s about saving lives and creating real impact." He explained how drones are drawing massive investments because of their ability to cut costs while improving service delivery.
Looking to the future, Oberoi highlighted how advancements in battery technology and navigation systems are making drones smarter and more efficient. He emphasised the importance of continuous learning and adaptation for drones to navigate complex environments.
He wrapped up his speech with an inspiring call to action. "It’s time for businesses to embrace innovation," he urged. "Explore how drones can fit into your operations, stay informed about new regulations, and think responsibly about growth. Together, we can unlock the full potential of this technology and reach new heights."