Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Viral Video: Domino’s Pizza Female employee assaulted by a group of women in Indore, India

She can be seen screaming and crying out in pain but no one comes in support to save her.

A video grab of a Domino’s Pizza employee being beaten up at Indore, India. (image credit: @DeepikaBhardwaj/Twitter)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

In a recent shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh, India, a Domino’s Pizza female employee in Indore was brutally beaten up by a group of 4 women from a local gang. Video of the incident went viral on social media within minutes after being uploaded.

In the video, the Domino’s Pizza employee can be seen screaming and crying out in pain but no one comes in support to save her, rather than just watch her getting verbally and physically abused by the stick and bare hands of 4 local women, who were allegedly a part of a local gang.



The pizza chain employee in the video says “She will file a police complaint” to which one of the lady goons replies “Go call the police”. The lady then tried to save her life by entering a nearby residence.

Soon after the assault video got viral on social media, many people criticized the group of women beating and abusing an innocent lady so badly and requested the MP Police to register a complaint against all the assaulters in the video and demanded a fair probe into the case.

The violent video is said to be shared by the local gang itself on social media.

The reason behind, why the employee got brutally beaten up is still unknown.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
UK airport chaos due to Brexit ‘shambles’: Ryanair boss
News
Mick Jagger quarantines with Covid-19, second Rolling Stones show scrapped
UK
SNP MP Patrick Grady’s unwanted touching breached sexual misconduct rules: Panel
PAKISTAN
Pakistan finance minister warns of default if fuel subsidies not abolished
News
We will not be deterred from Rwanda asylum plan: Boris Johnson slams Church critics
News
Now is not the time to talk about Scottish independence vote: PM Johnson
News
Always surprised by lack of black and brown faces at Glastonbury: Lenny Henry
News
‘Stop playing the victim’: Piers Morgan slams Amber Heard after she talks about…
News
One in seven people in the world has Lyme disease: Everything you must…
WORLD
Research finds stress accelerates immune aging
News
UK transport union warns of ‘summer of discontent’ as further rail strike threatened
UK
‘An immoral policy that shames Britain’: Church of England leaders slam Rwanda plan
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
UK airport chaos due to Brexit ‘shambles’: Ryanair boss
Viral Video: Domino’s Pizza Female employee assaulted by a group…
Mick Jagger quarantines with Covid-19, second Rolling Stones show scrapped
SNP MP Patrick Grady’s unwanted touching breached sexual misconduct rules:…
Pakistan finance minister warns of default if fuel subsidies not…
EXCLUSIVE: ‘We don’t have enough donors from Asian backgrounds, I…