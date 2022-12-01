Violinist Jyotsna Srikanth performs at Kings Place

By: Eastern Eye
LIVE PERFORMANCE
MALKIT SINGH
When: Friday December 2
Where: Arleston Hall, Arleston Lane, Derby DE24 3DH
What: Bhangra legend Malkit Singh headlines a dinner and dance with his full live band. There will also be musical performances from Panjabi MC and HMC.
ANIRUDH
When: Friday December 2
Where: OVO Arena, Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA
What: The Tamil singing sensation will deliver a concert with a full live band, which mixes up his solo hits and popular film songs.
APACHE INDIAN AND PANJABI MC
When: Saturday December 3
Where: Fox And Firkin, 316 Lewisham High Street, London SE13 6JZ
What: Live music event headlined by British music icons Panjabi MC and Apache Indian, which will be filled with their greatest hits.
POOJA ANGRA
When: Sunday December 4
Where: Turner Sims, Building 52, University of Southampton, Salisbury Road, Southampton SO17 1BJ
What: Classical Indian concert headlined by Pooja Angra. She is joined by leading musicians Karan Rana, Mitel Purohit, and Baluji Shrivastav OBE.
NRITHYARCHANA
When: Sunday December 4
Where: The Bhavan, 4A Castletown Road, London W14 9HE
What: An evening of Bharatanatyam dance from students, training under Guru Prakash Yadagudde.
SHAKTHI FT. JYOTSNA SRIKANTH
When: Sunday December 4
Where: Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9AG
What: Acclaimed Carnatic violinist Jyotsna Srikanth delivers a classical Indian performance with two talented musicians from Bangalore, which blends in contemporary influences and improvisation.
PADMAVATI – AN AVATAR
When: Saturday December 10
Where: The Bhavan, 4A Castletown Road, London W14 9HE
What: Renowned artist Bala Devi Chandrashekar presents a dance drama interpretation of an immortal classic from Gita Govindam. This production gives glimpses into the character of Padmavati, the divine consort of Lord Venkateshwara.
THEATRE
LIFE OF PI
When: Until Sunday January 15, 2023
Where: Wyndham’s Theatre, 32-36 Charing Cross Road, London WC2H 0DA
What: Theatre play based on Yann Martel’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, which revolves around the sole human survivor of a shipwreck stuck on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger, as they battle to survive an epic voyage across the ocean.
HAKAWATIS: WOMEN OF THE ARABIAN NIGHTS
When: Until Sunday January 14
Where: Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, 21 New Globe Walk, Bankside, London SE1 9DT
What: Fearless new play written by Hannah Khalil and directed by Pooja Ghai, which is a retelling of a classic feminist story featured in One Thousand and One Nights.
THE BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL
When: Until Saturday December 3
Where: Theatre Royal, Saw Close, Bath BA1 1ET
What: Stage adaptation of the best-selling book and hit film about an eclectic group of British retirees embarking on a new life in India continues its UK tour. Check website for tour dates.
PARADISE NOW!
When: Friday December 2 – Saturday January 21
Where: Bush Theatre, 7 Uxbridge Road, Shepherd’s Bush, London W12 8LJ
What: Rakhee Thakrar and Shazia Nicholls are part of a talented cast in the story of six women drawn in by a multi-level marketing scheme, which looks at ambition, exploitation, and connection in a fractured world.
JALSA – A LIVE MUSICAL
When: Saturday December 3
Where: The Bhavan, 4A Castletown Road, London W14 9HE
What: Untold and unheard stories of forgotten courtesans and queens of Thumri and other genres of Indian semi-classical music in the early twentieth century, like Gauhar Jaan and Indubala
CINDERELLA
When: Friday December 9 – Saturday December 31
Where: Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE
What: Family pantomime suitable for all ages, which includes slapstick comedy and catchy musical numbers. The cast includes popular performer Parle Patel and TV legend Sue Holderness.
COMEDY
THE INDIANS ARE COMING
When: Sunday December 11
Where: Monkey Barrel Comedy, 9-12 Blair Street, Edinburgh EH1 1QR; and The Glee Club Glasgow, 11 Renfrew Street, Glasgow G2 3AB
What: Two stand-up comedy shows in one day in two cities, featuring Sukh Ojla, Jay Sodagar, Raj Poojara and Preet Singh. Check website for further tour dates.
DESI CENTRAL COMEDY SHOW
When: Saturday December 17
Where: Camberley Theatre, Knoll Road, Camberley GU15 3SY
What: Laughter filled stand-up comedy shows featuring Muhsin Yesilada, Sukh Ojla, Kane Brown, and Firuz Ozari. Check website for further tour dates.
CLASSES
FREE BHARATNATYAM CLASSES
When: Wednesdays December 7, 14, 21, 28 and Thursdays December 8, 15, 22, 29
Where: Gamgee House, 2 Darnley Road, Birmingham B16 8TE
What: The Consulate General of India in Birmingham is organising free and weekly dance classes on its premises. Participants need to register beforehand and will be allocated places on a first-come, first-served basis.
INDIAN DANCE WORKSHOP
When: Saturday December 10
Where: Sawston Library, 41 New Road, Cambridge CB22 3BP
What: An engaging beginner’s workshop conducted by Ranjini Nair that teaches steps, gestures, expressions, and movements used in the Kuchipudi-style of classical Indian dancing.
INDIAN PARTY FOOD WITH CHEF KANTHI
When: Monday December 12
Where: The Community Kitchen, 113 Queens Road, Brighton BN1 3XG
What: Cooking class where you learn to make Indian street food inspired party platters for the festive season, followed by a sit-down meal.
