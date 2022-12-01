Violinist Jyotsna Srikanth performs at Kings Place

Jyotsna Srikanth

LIVE PERFORMANCE

MALKIT SINGH

When: Friday December 2

Where: Arleston Hall, Arleston Lane, Derby DE24 3DH

What: Bhangra legend Malkit Singh headlines a dinner and dance with his full live band. There will also be musical performances from Panjabi MC and HMC.

ANIRUDH

When: Friday December 2

Where: OVO Arena, Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA

What: The Tamil singing sensation will deliver a concert with a full live band, which mixes up his solo hits and popular film songs.

APACHE INDIAN AND PANJABI MC

When: Saturday December 3

Where: Fox And Firkin, 316 Lewisham High Street, London SE13 6JZ

What: Live music event headlined by British music icons Panjabi MC and Apache Indian, which will be filled with their greatest hits.

POOJA ANGRA

When: Sunday December 4

Where: Turner Sims, Building 52, University of Southampton, Salisbury Road, Southampton SO17 1BJ

What: Classical Indian concert headlined by Pooja Angra. She is joined by leading musicians Karan Rana, Mitel Purohit, and Baluji Shrivastav OBE.

NRITHYARCHANA

When: Sunday December 4

Where: The Bhavan, 4A Castletown Road, London W14 9HE

What: An evening of Bharatanatyam dance from students, training under Guru Prakash Yadagudde.

SHAKTHI FT. JYOTSNA SRIKANTH

When: Sunday December 4

Where: Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9AG

What: Acclaimed Carnatic violinist Jyotsna Srikanth delivers a classical Indian performance with two talented musicians from Bangalore, which blends in contemporary influences and improvisation.

PADMAVATI – AN AVATAR

When: Saturday December 10

Where: The Bhavan, 4A Castletown Road, London W14 9HE

What: Renowned artist Bala Devi Chandrashekar presents a dance drama interpretation of an immortal classic from Gita Govindam. This production gives glimpses into the character of Padmavati, the divine consort of Lord Venkateshwara.

THEATRE

LIFE OF PI

When: Until Sunday January 15, 2023

Where: Wyndham’s Theatre, 32-36 Ch­aring Cross Road, London WC2H 0DA

What: Theatre play based on Yann Martel’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, which revolves around the sole human survivor of a shipwreck stuck on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger, as they battle to survive an epic voyage across the ocean.

HAKAWATIS: WOMEN OF THE ARABIAN NIGHTS

When: Until Sunday January 14

Where: Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, 21 New Globe Walk, Bankside, London SE1 9DT

What: Fearless new play written by Hannah Khalil and directed by Pooja Ghai, which is a retelling of a classic feminist story featured in One Thousand and One Nights.

THE BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL

When: Until Saturday December 3

Where: Theatre Royal, Saw Close, Bath BA1 1ET

What: Stage adaptation of the best-selling book and hit film about an eclectic group of British retirees embarking on a new life in India continues its UK tour. Check website for tour dates.

PARADISE NOW!

When: Friday December 2 – Saturday January 21

Where: Bush Theatre, 7 Uxbridge Road, Shepherd’s Bush, London W12 8LJ

What: Rakhee Thakrar and Shazia Nicholls are part of a talented cast in the story of six women drawn in by a multi-level marketing scheme, which looks at ambition, exploitation, and connection in a fractured world.

JALSA – A LIVE MUSICAL

When: Saturday December 3

Where: The Bhavan, 4A Castletown Road, London W14 9HE

What: Untold and unheard stories of forgotten courtesans and queens of Thumri and other genres of Indian semi-classical music in the early twentieth century, like Gauhar Jaan and Indubala

CINDERELLA

When: Friday December 9 – Saturday December 31

Where: Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE

What: Family pantomime suitable for all ages, which includes slapstick comedy and catchy musical numbers. The cast includes popular performer Parle Patel and TV legend Sue Holderness.

COMEDY

THE INDIANS ARE COMING

When: Sunday December 11

Where: Monkey Barrel Comedy, 9-12 Blair Street, Edinburgh EH1 1QR; and The Glee Club Glasgow, 11 Renfrew Street, Glasgow G2 3AB

What: Two stand-up comedy shows in one day in two cities, featuring Sukh Ojla, Jay Sodagar, Raj Poojara and Preet Singh. Check website for further tour dates.

DESI CENTRAL COMEDY SHOW

When: Saturday December 17

Where: Camberley Theatre, Knoll Road, Camberley GU15 3SY

What: Laughter filled stand-up comedy shows featuring Muhsin Yesilada, Sukh Ojla, Kane Brown, and Firuz Ozari. Check website for further tour dates.

CLASSES

FREE BHARATNATYAM CLASSES

When: Wednesdays December 7, 14, 21, 28 and Thursdays December 8, 15, 22, 29

Where: Gamgee House, 2 Darnley Road, Birmingham B16 8TE

What: The Consulate General of India in Birmingham is organising free and weekly dance classes on its premises. Participants need to register beforehand and will be allocated places on a first-come, first-served basis.

INDIAN DANCE WORKSHOP

When: Saturday December 10

Where: Sawston Library, 41 New Road, Cambridge CB22 3BP

What: An engaging beginner’s workshop conducted by Ranjini Nair that teaches steps, gestures, expressions, and movements used in the Kuchipudi-style of classical Indian dancing.

INDIAN PARTY FOOD WITH CHEF KANTHI

When: Monday December 12

Where: The Community Kitchen, 113 Queens Road, Brighton BN1 3XG

What: Cooking class where you learn to make Indian street food inspired party platters for the festive season, followed by a sit-down meal.

