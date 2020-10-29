Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol to star in Love Hostel

Murtuza Iqbal







Yesterday, there were reports that Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra will be seen together in Shanker Raman’s next directorial. And today, the makers have officially announced the film.

Titled Love Hostel, apart from Vikrant and Sanya, the movie will also star Bobby Deol, and it will be produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment along with Drishyam Films.

Red Chillies Entertainment tweeted, “We’re excited to present our next film with @DrishyamFilms , #LoveHostel – a story about a spirited young couple on the run! Starring @sanyamalhotra07 , @masseysahib & @thedeol Directed by @iamshankerraman . Produced by @gaurikhan , @ManMundra & @_GauravVerma @iamsrk @VenkyMysore.”







Giving a brief about the movie, the makers have shared a note which reads, “Set against the pulsating backdrop of rustic North India, Love Hostel traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple, being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world and then some more in search of their fairytale ending. This is a survival tale in the game of power, money and principles, with mayhem and bloodshed.”







While Sanya and Vikrant will be working for the first time under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, Bobby featured in SRK’s production venture Class of 83 which released on Netflix earlier this year.

Love Hostel will be Shanker Raman’s second directorial. His debut film was the 2017 release Gurgaon which starred Ragini Khanna, Akshay Oberoi, and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. Interestingly, Gurgaon had clashed with SRK’s Jab Harry Met Sejal.





