  Friday, July 30, 2021
Entertainment

Vijay Sethupathi and Sundeep Kishan to join hands for a pan-India film

Vijay Sethupathi (Photo credit: GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ever since the roaring success of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), there has been a deluge of pan-India films in the Indian film industry. Actors and filmmakers from across the industries are coming together to pull off mega-budgeted films that cater to audiences across India rather than focusing on the audience belonging to one particular region.

Looking at the number of pan-India films that are currently in production, it will not be an exaggeration to say that it has become a norm these days. Joining the list of such exciting projects will be the one for which Vijay Sethupathi and Sundeep Kishan are joining forces together.

Yes, you read that absolutely right! An Indian publication reports that Sethupathi and Kishan are set to star in a big-ticket pan-India film, to be directed by Ranjith Jeyakodi. “Vijay Sethupathi and Sundeep Kishan will be teaming up for a multilingual film, which will be directed by Ranjith Jeyakodi. The film will be presented by The Family Man directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, and produced by Bharath Chowdary,” a source in the know informs the publication.

The source goes on to add that the untitled project begins rolling in October. “The movie, an action entertainer, will be made in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, and will go on floors from October,” adds the source.

At the moment, Vijay Sethupathi has over half a dozen films on his platter. Some of his upcoming projects include Vikram, Tughlaq Durbar, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Mumbaikar, and Annabelle Subramaniam to name a few.

Sundeep Kishan, on the other hand, is currently filming for his much-awaited film Gully Rowdy in Telugu. He will soon commence work on the sequel to his science-fiction mystery thriller Maayavan (2017).

Eastern Eye

