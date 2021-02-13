Vijay Deverakonda to speak his own Hindi lines in pan-India film Liger

By: Mohnish Singh







Vijay Deverakonda first soared into the stratosphere of success with his Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017), which was later remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh (2019) with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani essaying lead roles. His popularity has, thereafter, been on the rise irrespective of his films’ performance at the box-office.

After creating a special place in the hearts of South Indian audiences, Deverakonda is now gearing up to set his foot in Bollywood and expand his fanbase. The young heartthrob is making his Bollywood debut with the pan-India film Liger, jointly produced by Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh, and Charmy Kaur.

The latest update on the upcoming project is that Vijay Deverakonda will speak his own Hindi lines in the film, no matter how much effort it requires. We hear that not only Deverakonda but producer Karan Johar has also decided to stick to the actor’s own voice for the Hindi version of the actioner.







A source close to the development informs a publication, “Southern superstars like Rajinikanth and Ram Charan Teja often make the mistake of getting a professional dubbing artiste to do their Hindi dialogues. That is the worst thing an actor can do to his career in Hindi cinema. Vijay Deverakonda won’t make that mistake.”

Apart from working on Liger, the Dear Comrade (2019) actor is also busy brushing up his Hindi to avoid what the iconic French director Jean-Luc Godard described as half a performance when we see one actor and we hear another.

Liger also stars Bollywood diva Ananya Panday in the lead role. It will mark her foray into Telugu cinema. Showering praises on her co-star Vijay Deverakonda, the actress had earlier said, “I have yet to meet someone so grounded and humble despite being such a huge star. He is kind and soft-spoken.”







While Deverakonda is brushing up his Hindi for Liger, Panday is learning the Telugu language for the movie to do justice to her character.





