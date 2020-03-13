Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday starrer not titled Fighter?

Starring Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles, filmmaker Puri Jagannadh’s bilingual film has completed 40 days of shooting. But if you think that the upcoming action entertainer has been officially titled Fighter, then think again.

According to reports, the hugely anticipated film is not titled Fighter. The makers are expected to lock the official title soon. Meanwhile, the team is busy filming in Mumbai at a brisk pace with cuts made to key scenes.

A source close to the film tells a publication, “The shoot is currently going on in Mumbai and the unit is canning crucial scenes which are filmed on the lead cast which includes Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey, Ramya Krishna and Ronit Roy.”

Adding further, the source says that the makers are not compromising on the scale of the film. “Given that it is a pan-India release and the first collaboration between Puri Jagannadh and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, they are doing everything on a grand scale and not compromising on the budget whatsoever,” the source says in conclusion.

The upcoming film is being jointly produced by Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh and Charmy Kaur. It will mark the Hindi film debut of Vijay Deverakonda who became a force to reckon with after the massive success of Arjun Reddy (2017).

Ananya Panday, on the other hand, will be making her Tollywood debut with the film. The actress, who made her silver screen debut with Dharma Productions’ Student of the Year 2 (2019), is also gearing up for her next film which will be directed by Shakun Batra. The untitled movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles.