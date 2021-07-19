Vidyut Jammwal announces his maiden production venture IB 71

Vidyut Jammwal (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

To mark his ten years in the entertainment industry, action star Vidyut Jammwal had in April announced his production house, Action Hero Films. Abbas Sayyed joined him as co-producer in his new venture.

Today, Jammwal announced his maiden project under his home banner. His production house, Action Hero Films, is set to bankroll an espionage thriller titled IB 71 in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment.

Well-known Telugu filmmaker Sankalp Reddy has come onboard to direct the film. Reddy has previously helmed the National Award-winning film Ghazi (2017) and Antariksham 9000 KMPH (2018).

Announcing his first production officially, Jammwal said in a statement, “I am happy to announce my first feature titled IB 71 as producer at Action Hero Films. Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the upcoming film is the banner’s first collaboration with the creative giant Reliance Entertainment. I write this with the utmost gratitude and sincerity to convey my love to you for your blessings and support.”

He added that the project is a result of teamwork and belief. “IB 71 is a step towards fulfilling the promise of quality filmmaking. This project is a result of teamwork and belief. I seek your support for it forever. Thank you for being part of my journey. Wishing you the forward move you’ve hoped for,” he concluded.

There is no clarity on whether the actor will headline IB 71 or he will just bankroll the project in association with Reliance Entertainment. More details on the forthcoming film, including the cast, are expected to come out soon.

Meanwhile, Jammwal will next be seen in Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s suspense thriller Sanak, directed by Kanishk Varma. The actor is also set to headline Khuda Haafiz Chapter II, the much-awaited sequel to his 2020 hit Khuda Haafiz. The project gets off the ground soon.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.