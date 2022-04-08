Vidya Balan to star in Maddock Films’ Waiting Room

Vidya Balan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Fresh off the success of her recent film Jalsa (2022), Vidya Balan has now signed on to star in a new project. According to reports, the National Film Award-winning actress is set to collaborate with successful filmmaker Laxman Utekar on a film titled Waiting Room. Dinesh Vijan is attached as a producer who will produce via Maddock Films.

Sharing more details, a source in the know tells a publication that Waiting Room is set against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and promises a thrilling experience with a realistic storyline backed by a strong dose of emotional quotient and power-packed performance.

“It is a special project and marks Vidya’s first collaboration with Laxman and Dinesh. The film is set against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and will see Vidya dabbling in a genre she has not explored before,” says the source.

The source goes on to add, “It is unlike any pandemic-based movie made so far in India and promises you a thrilling experience with a wildly realistic storyline backed by a strong dose of emotional quotient and power-packed performance. Vidya recently signed on the dotted line and will start shooting for it after completing the Anu Menon crime drama.”

Producer Dinesh Vijan has been wanting to collaborate with Vidya Balan for a long time now. The filmmaker has reportedly offered her a number of projects in the past, but things never fell into place until Waiting Room happened.

Director Laxman Utekar has reportedly started recce for the film. He is simultaneously finalizing the rest of the cast as well. If all goes well, the team is looking at going before the cameras in June 2022.

