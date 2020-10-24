Varun Dhawan to shoot for four films back-to-back

Murtuza Iqbal







Fans of Varun Dhawan are currently waiting for the release of Coolie No. 1. The movie will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video on Christmas this year.

Well, after Coolie No. 1, Varun has not yet started any new project. However, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, from mid-November, the actor is all set to be back on the sets and will be shooting for four films back-to-back, starting with Raj Mehta’s next which also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Singh.

A source told the tabloid, “The film is tentatively titled Jug Jug Jiyo and is a dramedy that revolves around the lives of two couples of different generations, played by Varun and Kiara, Anil and Neetu. The situational comedy, spun around a North Indian family promises to be a riot, with the older couple’s strained relationship bringing lots of laughs.”







After Jug Jug Jiyo, in 2021, the actor will move to Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy Bhediya which reportedly stars Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. The source said, “It’s diametrically opposite to what Amar did in Stree. This one is more like a dark monster comedy. The shoot will commence early next year in Mumbai. Not just Varun, but even his filmmaker father, David Dhawan, loves the subject.”







Post-Bhediya, Varun will be collaborating for a movie with Sajid Nadiadwala which is being written by Rajat Arora. The source stated, “It’s an unabashed commercial entertainer with action, drama, and comedy. Varun will try his hand at playing a larger-than-life action hero in this one. The film begins in mid-2021, and is currently being scripted.”

And then finally, there’s Sriram Raghavan’s Arun Kheterpal biopic titled Ekkis. “Ekkis is a period war film which requires multiple people on the set, with real action scenes set against tanks, crowds, and guns. They don’t want to risk by shooting a film of that scale in the middle of a pandemic and hence, Varun has decided to get a line up in place that will be devoid of big crowd scenes,” the source said.





