Varun Dhawan ties the knot with Natasha Dalal


Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been in a relationship from the past many years. In the past, there have been reports of the two getting married, but finally, this year, Varun has sealed the deal.



Varun and Natasha got married today in Alibag, in the presence of friends and family. Varun took to Instagram to share the happy news with his fans.

 

We wish Varun and Natasha a Happy Married life.



Just a couple of weeks ago, while talking to Filmfare, Varun had given a hint about his marriage. He had stated, “Everyone is talking about this (his marriage) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down (Covis and its impact), then maybe this year. I mean, I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty.”










