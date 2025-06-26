Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Tawseef Khan brings together justice and fiction in his powerful debut novel

Author and solicitor Tawseef Khan discusses the personal inspiration behind his fiction debut

Tawseef Khan

Based on Khan’s lifelong proximity to immigration law

Instagram/ itsmetawseef
Asjad Nazir
By Asjad NazirJun 26, 2025
Asjad Nazir
See Full Bio

Tawseef Khan is a qualified immigration solicitor and academic who made his literary debut with the acclaimed non-fiction book Muslim, Actually. His first novel Determination, originally published in 2024 and now available in paperback, brings his legal and creative worlds together in a powerful, emotionally rich story.

Set in a Manchester law firm, Determination follows Jamila, a 29-year-old immigration solicitor juggling frantic client calls, family expectations and her own wellbeing. Based on Khan’s lifelong proximity to immigration law, including his father starting a practice from their living room, the novel explores the human cost of a broken system with compassion, wit and clarity.

In this interview with Eastern Eye, Khan reflects on the journey behind Determination, his inspirations and why writing about immigration is as much about love as it is about justice.

He says "immigrants are the lifeblood of this country"Instagram/ itsmetawseef

What first connected you to writing?

I've always been an avid reader, ever since I was a child. It helped that my parents were strict about everything except buying books. From there, I started watching TV shows and writing them out in my notebook. I loved the feeling of putting the story down on paper, making sense of what had happened.

What led you towards writing your debut novel?

I grew up with a dad who was an immigration solicitor. He started his practice from our living room when I was about six years old, so it is all I have ever known. I knew there was a strong story there. Immigrants and immigration lawyers are poorly understood but easily reviled. I wanted to explore what it was like to be inside the immigration system, navigating that bureaucracy and helping vulnerable people through the cruelty. It is a lot of pressure.

Tell us a little bit about the story of your book.

Jamila is a 29-year-old immigration solicitor who has inherited the family's precious law firm. She is prone to being woken in the middle of the night by frantic phone calls from clients on the cusp of deportation. She works every hour that God sends her, with no time for friends, family or even herself. Jamila’s life feels hectic and out of control. Then a breakdown of sorts forces her to seek change, to pursue her own happiness while navigating the endless expectations that others seem to have of her and still committing herself to a career devoted to helping others.

What inspired the story, and is any of it drawn from real-life incidents?

While it is inspired by my background, none of the stories or cases in the book are drawn from real life. That would be unethical and would probably get me into trouble since I am still a practising solicitor. But I borrowed a lot from the energies in our office. And since I have a PhD examining the British asylum system, I took a lot from my own research.

What is your own favourite passage of the book?

It is about a character called Nazish, who is appealing the Home Office’s decision to refuse her case. As she fights with Jamila to tell her story on her own terms, there is one part she has been keeping back – the experience of being sent to a detention centre.

Is there a key message you want to convey with this book?

Immigrants are the lifeblood of this country and deserve to be treated with more dignity and respect, as do the lawyers representing them.

What inspired the title Determination?

In immigration law, a final decision is often called a ‘determination’. So the book is constantly exploring the tensions in that term – the desire to build a life for yourself versus the right of the system to decide its outcome for you. It is about power and agency, really. And the term also contains the word ‘deter’, an important reference to Theresa May’s ‘hostile environment’.

Tawseef KhanThis book is, in a way, a love letter to how they raised meInstagram/ itsmetawseef

How did you feel when the hardback was published last year?

Elated. The book was a hard one to write and it had a long road to publication: I had the idea at 23, I started writing it at 29, and I published it at 37. My parents were very proud too. This book is, in a way, a love letter to how they raised me and the life we have lived – in service to our clients.

Who are you hoping connects with your novel?

People who are interested in reading about the world and understanding it better. I did not write the book for any audience in particular, but there is no doubt that those who care about migration issues, about the world we currently live in, and who have some affiliation with south Asian communities will feel seen and represented in this book. How many times do we get to say a book is filled with smart, independent and unapologetic brown women?

What kind of books do you enjoy reading yourself?

I have always tried to read the ‘world’, using it to travel to places and lives I could not imagine visiting. Since I write both fiction and non-fiction, I tend to read both too.

What, according to you, makes for a great novel?

That is a hard question. I think it has to be some combination of complex characters, a compelling story and gorgeous prose – but I am open to it all.

What inspires you as a writer?

I find inspiration everywhere – in films, books, TV shows, paintings, my garden, and in my culture, community and family. These are the stories I am most interested in telling.

What can we expect next from you?

I never speak of the next project until it is a solid, confirmed thing – I am very superstitious. But also, publishing is such a difficult, unpredictable industry, you never know if you will be lucky enough to publish again.

Why should we pick up your new book?
Because it is moving, enlightening, funny and hopeful, all in one. And it is written with a lot of love for South Asian communities in Britain – men and women, and the different generations of migrants that have come here.

south asianimmigrationliterature

Related News

Harshita Brella: Delhi court refuses protection for husband
News

Harshita Brella: Delhi court refuses protection for husband

Jofra Archer
Cricket

Jofra Archer recalled for second Test against India

Squid Game' season 3
TV

'Squid Game' season 3 first look reveals Gi Hun’s shocking return as Netflix teases deadly final

More For You

London's Jaipur Literature Festival seeks to ‘build bridges between cultures’

William Dalrymple with his artist wife Olivia Fraser

London's Jaipur Literature Festival seeks to ‘build bridges between cultures’

EASTERN EYE is supporting this year’s Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) at the British Library next Friday (13) to Sunday (15) as its media partner.

“We are happy to do so as we aim to be ‘the voice of British Asians’, as we say on our masthead,” said Shailesh Solanki, executive editor of the newspaper.

Keep ReadingShow less
AA Chaudhuri Delivers Another Must-Read, Twist-Filled Thriller

AA Chaudhuri, acclaimed British author

Facebook/ AA Chaudhuri

Crime writer AA Chaudhuri continues strong run with twist-filled new thriller

A deep love for writing from a young age meant it was almost inevitable that AA Chaudhuri would one day return to her first passion.

After excelling as a junior tennis player and forging a successful career in law, she reconnected with the magical worlds of storytelling by writing her own books. That creative drive has since taken her on a successful journey as a crime thriller author, with critically acclaimed novels packed with twists and turns.

Keep ReadingShow less
Literary voices rise above India-Pakistan hostilities

Shueyb Gandapur

Literary voices rise above India-Pakistan hostilities

THIS year’s Khushwant Singh Literary Festival, which aims to promote harmonious relations between the people of India and Pakistan, is going ahead in the UK despite the recent conflict between the two countries.

It will take place at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London next Saturday (31) from 11am to 6pm, and at Somerville College, Oxford, on June 3, from 4pm to 7pm.

Keep ReadingShow less
Banu Mushtaq Creates History with International Booker Win

“This book was born from the belief that no story is ever small,” she said

Getty

Banu Mushtaq becomes first Kannada author to win International Booker Prize for 'Heart Lamp'

Banu Mushtaq has made literary history by becoming the first Kannada writer to win the International Booker Prize. The 2025 award was given for her short story collection Heart Lamp, a collaboration with translator Deepa Bhasthi, who rendered the work into English. The pair will share the £50,000 prize, which was presented at a ceremony at London’s Tate Modern on 20 May.

Published by Penguin Random House India, Heart Lamp is a collection of twelve short stories written between 1990 and 2023. It explores the lives of women in southern India, particularly in Karnataka, portraying their struggles and strength within patriarchal communities. The stories are grounded in regional oral storytelling traditions and have been praised for their wit, vividness and emotional depth.

Keep ReadingShow less
Deepa Paul

Deepa Paul explores non-monogamy, commitment and romance in her new book

Instagram/ storiesbydeepa

‘I’m a relationships nerd’: Deepa Paul on love, growth and open marriage

It began as a 1,200-words essay, sort of a frequently asked questions (FAQ) explainer of being in an open marriage, before culminating in a bidding war involving multiple major publishing houses.


Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc