Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Google launches Imagen 4 text-to-image model for free on AI Studio

The tool promises substantial improvements over its predecessor

Google

There are two new models: Imagen 4 and Imagen 4 Ultra

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 26, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Key points

  • Google rolls out Imagen 4, its advanced text-to-image model, for free on AI Studio
  • The offer is available for a limited time only
  • Two versions announced: Imagen 4 and Imagen 4 Ultra
  • Imagen 4 Ultra delivers higher accuracy at a higher price
  • Gemini integration is expected for paid users soon

Google debuts upgraded text-to-image tool

Google has launched Imagen 4, its latest text-to-image generation model, now available for free via AI Studio for a limited time. The tool promises substantial improvements over its predecessor, Imagen 3, especially in image quality and text generation accuracy.

According to Google’s announcement, there are two new models: Imagen 4 and Imagen 4 Ultra. Imagen 4 is optimised for general use cases and is priced at $0.04 per image when not using the free offer. Imagen 4 Ultra, the more advanced option, costs $0.06 per image and is designed to follow text prompts with greater precision.

At present, Imagen 4 is not available within Gemini, Google’s AI chatbot, but it is expected to roll out to paid users in the coming weeks.

aigoogle

Related News

Harshita Brella: Delhi court refuses protection for husband
News

Harshita Brella: Delhi court refuses protection for husband

Jofra Archer
Cricket

Jofra Archer recalled for second Test against India

Squid Game' season 3
TV

'Squid Game' season 3 first look reveals Gi Hun’s shocking return as Netflix teases deadly final

More For You

Stop Killing Games

Scott, known online as Accursed Farms, has spent the past year rallying public and political support.

Activision

Final push for 'Stop Killing Games' as Ross Scott prepares to step back

Key points

  • Ross Scott (Accursed Farms) launched the Stop Killing Games campaign in 2023 after Ubisoft announced it would shut down The Crew permanently
  • The initiative aims to protect consumer access to games after publishers withdraw support
  • Petitions in both the UK and EU are nearing their deadlines: July 14 (UK) and July 3 (EU)
  • Despite wide support, the EU Citizens’ Initiative remains short of its 1 million-signature target
  • Scott plans to step away from campaigning after July, citing burnout and financial strain

Campaign to preserve games faces critical deadline

With less than a month remaining, the Stop Killing Games initiative launched by YouTuber and gaming advocate Ross Scott is approaching its final deadline. The campaign, which seeks to protect players’ access to games even after publishers shut down their servers, was sparked by Ubisoft’s decision to permanently disable The Crew in 2023.

Scott, known online as Accursed Farms, has spent the past year rallying public and political support. Despite media attention and significant effort, the campaign's key goal, a European Citizens’ Initiative reaching one million signatures, remains unmet.

Keep ReadingShow less
Three Mobile Suffers Outage, Disrupting Calls Across the UK

Several affected customers have taken to social media to express frustration

Getty Images

Three mobile network hit by outage affecting phone calls

Key points

  • Three confirms issue affecting voice services across the UK
  • Data services such as 4G and 5G are operating normally
  • Over 9,000 users reported problems on outage tracker
  • Customers on partner networks like ID Mobile and Smarty also affected
  • Vodafone services remain unaffected

Phone call issues reported on Three network

Mobile network provider Three has confirmed an ongoing issue affecting voice calls for some of its customers across the UK. The company acknowledged the problem in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating there is “an issue affecting voice services”.

Three has not confirmed how many of its 11 million UK customers are affected. However, the outage tracker DownDetector reported over 9,000 user complaints around 09:30 BST on Wednesday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition

The launch aligns with Microsoft’s recent announcements

CNET

Limited Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition released at £320 in UK and US

Key points

  • Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition available now in the UK and US
  • Features Xbox-style black design with green trim
  • Includes Xbox Wireless Controller, Touch Plus controllers, and Elite Strap
  • Priced at $400 (approx. £320) with limited availability
  • Includes 3-month access to Meta Horizon+ and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition now available

The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition has officially launched in the UK and US. Priced at $400 (around £320), this limited-edition virtual reality headset offers a bundle tailored for Xbox and VR enthusiasts alike. Meta confirmed its release on 24 June, following earlier reports.

Availability is restricted to Meta’s website and Best Buy in the US, and Argos and EE in the UK. Quantities are described as “extremely limited”.

Keep ReadingShow less
rubin observatory

This design allows the observatory to see objects that are extremely distant

RubinObs

First images from revolutionary Vera Rubin telescope unveil hidden universe

Key points

  • Vera C Rubin Observatory in Chile releases first celestial image
  • Home to the world’s most powerful digital camera, it will film the night sky for a decade
  • Detected over 2,000 asteroids in 10 hours — a record-breaking feat
  • Aims to uncover dark matter, map the Milky Way and spot potential threats to Earth
  • UK plays key role in data analysis and processing

Powerful new eye on the universe

The Vera C Rubin Observatory, located atop Cerro Pachón in the Chilean Andes, has released its first image, a vibrant snapshot of a star-forming region 9,000 light years from Earth. The observatory, home to the world’s most powerful digital camera, promises to transform how we observe and understand the universe.

Its first observations signal the start of a decade-long survey known as the Legacy Survey of Space and Time, which will repeatedly capture wide-field images of the southern night sky.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mang0 Cloud9 harassment incident

Melee player Joseph ‘Mang0’ Marquez has been released from esports organisation Cloud9

RedBull

Mang0 dropped by Cloud9 after harassment incident at streamed event

Key points

  • Mang0 released by Cloud9 on 23 June after intoxicated behaviour at streamed event
  • Incident occurred during Ludwig Ahgren’s Beerio Kart World Cup
  • Cloud9 cited “zero-tolerance” for harassment
  • Mang0 apologised publicly and acknowledged his struggle with alcohol
  • Community reacts with a mix of sympathy and concern

Cloud9 parts ways with Mang0 after over a decade

Professional Super Smash Bros. Melee player Joseph ‘Mang0’ Marquez has been released from esports organisation Cloud9 following inappropriate conduct during a live-streamed event. The announcement came on 23 June, marking the end of Mang0’s 10-year tenure with the team.

The decision was made after Mang0 was seen engaging in drunken and inappropriate behaviour toward women during Ludwig Ahgren’s Beerio Kart World Cup, a social gaming event that was broadcast live online.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc