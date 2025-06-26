Google launches Imagen 4 text-to-image model for free on AI Studio

Key points
- Google rolls out Imagen 4, its advanced text-to-image model, for free on AI Studio
- The offer is available for a limited time only
- Two versions announced: Imagen 4 and Imagen 4 Ultra
- Imagen 4 Ultra delivers higher accuracy at a higher price
- Gemini integration is expected for paid users soon
Google debuts upgraded text-to-image tool
Google has launched Imagen 4, its latest text-to-image generation model, now available for free via AI Studio for a limited time. The tool promises substantial improvements over its predecessor, Imagen 3, especially in image quality and text generation accuracy.
According to Google’s announcement, there are two new models: Imagen 4 and Imagen 4 Ultra. Imagen 4 is optimised for general use cases and is priced at $0.04 per image when not using the free offer. Imagen 4 Ultra, the more advanced option, costs $0.06 per image and is designed to follow text prompts with greater precision.
At present, Imagen 4 is not available within Gemini, Google’s AI chatbot, but it is expected to roll out to paid users in the coming weeks.