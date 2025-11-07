Apple calls on Google's Gemini to rescue Siri with 1.2 trillion-parameter AI deal

Highlights

Apple set to license Google’s Gemini AI model, which boasts 1.2 trillion parameters



Deal reportedly worth around $1 billion per year



Gemini will handle complex Siri functions until Apple’s own AI is ready



Apple strikes temporary deal with Google

Apple is reportedly close to finalising a deal with Google to power Siri using the tech giant’s advanced AI model, Gemini. The agreement, valued at around $1 billion per year, marks one of the biggest collaborations between two of Silicon Valley’s fiercest competitors.

The Gemini model, which has approximately 1.2 trillion parameters, will be integrated into Siri to handle tasks such as summarising information, multi-step planning, and contextual understanding , areas where Apple’s voice assistant has historically fallen behind its rivals.

Privacy and control remain Apple’s priority

Although the Gemini technology will power parts of Siri, Apple plans to run the model on its own secure cloud infrastructure rather than on Google’s servers. This setup is designed to maintain user privacy and give Apple full control over how Siri processes requests.

The arrangement is seen as an interim measure until Apple’s in-house AI systems are capable of matching Gemini’s sophistication. Apple reportedly tested models from OpenAI and Anthropic before settling on Google’s Gemini for the partnership.

A long-awaited Siri evolution

Since its debut in 2011, Siri has often struggled to keep pace with the capabilities of Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Apple hopes this collaboration will narrow that gap and provide a smarter, more responsive Siri by spring 2026.

By leveraging Google’s AI while continuing to develop its own, Apple appears to be adopting a pragmatic approach, prioritising user experience now, while preparing for a fully self-reliant AI future.