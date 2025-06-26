Isha Ambani becomes first Indian to lead Serpentine summer party in London

From as far back as I can remember, I have always tried to make people laugh, particularly myself. The reasons are not clear to me.

What drew you towards stand-up in particular?

I used to watch YouTube clips of stand-up comedians being hilarious on Conan O’Brien’s show a lot. I eventually attended a live show and decided I ought to try my hand at it. I never really stopped after that first open mic.

How do you reflect on your comedy journey so far?

I tend not to reflect. My mind is opaque. I am just happy to fight the good fight and be a human comedian in the age of cat humour. Long may it continue.

What was it like making your international debut in London?

Above all else, enjoyable. I am very thankful to all the people who came out to the shows. Their response made it clear to me that the show can work in most international settings and is quite universal.

How much are you looking forward to being part of this year’s Edinburgh Fringe?

I had heard about the Edinburgh Fringe before I even started doing comedy, and it was a dream of mine to one day experience it. The fact that I am going to be performing there feels a bit surreal when I really think about it – so I try not to. Super excited!





Shamik Chakrabarti getty images





What can audiences expect from your show at the Fringe?

To have their minds blown, or at the very least their hair ruffled by the placid tornado of my witticisms. There will be jokes, stories and plenty of oxygen for everyone to breathe in. The big three.

How much confidence does it give you that so many Indian stand-up comedians have been successful there in recent years?

A decent, non-obscene amount.

Do you ever get nervous before going on stage?

For sure! During the first two years I was a nervous wreck before every performance. Over time, it has morphed into a more enjoyable (sometimes) kind of nervousness, but there are always nerves.

How much of your comedy is drawn from personal experiences?

A big part of this show is drawn from personal experience. That is not always true for all of my material – sometimes it is purely observational. But these are my subjective observations too, so I suppose it is all personal.

Do you ever feel like you are revealing too much about yourself on stage?

I tend not to do that in any way I would find uncomfortable. But it can happen when building new material in smaller rooms sometimes.

Has being funny ever got you out of trouble?

Not that I can recall, but it has helped break the tension in social situations – a tension that was probably created by me.

Who is your own comedy hero?

Norm Macdonald is one. I watched a lot of his work before I got into stand-up. He always had this twinkle in his eye and gave the impression that he was doing stand-up to amuse himself first. I try my best to approach it the same way.

What inspires you?

The effortless funniness of animals, particularly cats. And the work of Martin Scorsese. Amongst other things.

Why should we all come to your show at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe?

Because it is the right thing to do, and because the show works infinitely better when audiences are present. And because my show is for winners only, and I know a winner when I sense them reading my words. Come forth and experience some comedy – 100 per cent organic, farm-fed, preservative-free comedy.

