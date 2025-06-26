Isha Ambani becomes first Indian to lead Serpentine summer party in London

Quick highlights
- Isha Ambani Piramal led the host committee for the 2025 Serpentine Summer Party in London.
- She wore a vintage Valentino dress first seen at Paris Fashion Week in 2019.
- The event featured South Asian voices including architect Marina Tabassum and artist Subodh Gupta.
- Celebrities like Cate Blanchett and Sonam Kapoor also attended the exclusive gathering.
Isha Ambani Piramal made history this week as she became the first Indian to chair the Serpentine Summer Party’s host committee. The event, held at Kensington Gardens in London on 24 June 2025, celebrated 25 years of the Serpentine Pavilion with a spotlight on South Asian artists and sustainable fashion.
South Asian artists take centre stage at Serpentine Pavilion 2025
This year’s Serpentine Pavilion was designed by award-winning Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum, whose installation A Capsule in Time explored space and memory using natural materials. Complementing it was Indian artist Subodh Gupta’s A Place in the Sun, a large-scale sculptural work built from everyday Indian household items like tiffin boxes and steel plates. The Pavilion’s 25th anniversary brought together international guests, artists, and designers, reflecting a shift toward broader cultural inclusion.
Serpentine Summer Party in LondonInstagram/vogueindia
Isha Ambani re-wears Valentino gown in quiet nod to sustainability
Isha Ambani turned heads in a champagne-grey Valentino couture dress she first wore at Paris Fashion Week in 2019. Styled with diamond drop earrings, a gold clutch, and strappy heels, her look stood out for its elegance and eco-conscious repeat.
Her co-hosts included Serpentine CEO Bettina Korek, artist Hans Ulrich Obrist, Hollywood actor Cate Blanchett, and philanthropist Michael R. Bloomberg. Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also made an appearance in Dior. Isha’s role as chair is not only about her influence in global art circles but also her evolving fashion narrative, one that brings together luxury with responsibility.