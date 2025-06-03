Billionaire Sunil Vaswani’s daughter ties the knot in lavish French Riviera ceremony

Skip to content
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 03, 2025
Sarina Vaswani, daughter of Indian-origin billionaire Sunil Vaswani, celebrated her wedding in spectacular style on the French Riviera. The multi-day celebration, held in Cannes, combined the glamour of the Côte d'Azur with traditional Indian wedding elements, drawing high-profile guests and featuring international performers.

The wedding took place at the historic Château de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes, France. The château, built in 1919 by Swiss industrialist Paul Girod, is known for its panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and its appearance in the 1955 Alfred Hitchcock film To Catch a Thief. Set on a hill and surrounded by 25 acres of gardens and forest, the property includes an expansive infinity pool, Italian-style gardens, and opulent interiors adorned with frescoes and marble.

Sarina Vaswani married Lavine Hemlani, an edtech entrepreneur and founder of education platform Xaltius. The couple’s wedding began with a welcome lunch and mehendi ceremony, culminating in an all-white wedding against the elegant backdrop of the château. The final ceremony saw the venue adorned with hundreds of white roses and floral arrangements. Both bride and groom were dressed in soft pastel outfits, with Sarina wearing a heavily embellished lehenga.

Adding to the grandeur, American singer Jason Derulo performed at the event, entertaining guests with a live set. Several well-known Indian celebrities were also present, including Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, singer Sonu Nigam, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Sarina is the younger daughter of Sunil and Rita Vaswani. She serves as the founder and trustee of Stallion Empower, the philanthropic division of the Stallion Group, and is also the founder of Hatch Impact Advisory. According to her LinkedIn profile, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Development Studies and History from SOAS University of London, and a master’s degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Her father, Sunil Vaswani, is a Nigerian businessman of Indian origin and the chairman of the Dubai-headquartered Stallion Group, a multinational conglomerate with operations across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Born in Jaipur, he was raised in Nigeria and educated in London. He lives in Dubai with his wife and their three children: Sonam, Sarina, and Sahil. In 2020, Forbes estimated his net worth to be $1.6 billion.

The wedding of Sarina Vaswani and Lavine Hemlani not only showcased the blend of tradition and luxury but also brought a touch of Indian celebration to the South of France, capturing attention online with visuals of celebrity guests and extravagant décor.

