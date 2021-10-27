Vale for Africa charity dinner raises over £1900

Friends and supporters of Vale for Africa charity during the curry and fundraising dinner.

By: Sattwik Biswal

THE curry and fundraising dinner had been an annual event for Vale for Africa charity, until the lockdown due to Covid-19 happened. But it returned on October 2 this year, with friends and supporters of the charity coming together.

Vale for Africa, a Vale of Glamorgan charity raises funds for community projects in Uganda, and is affiliated to the nationwide Wales and Africa programme.

It works closely with its partner organisation ACET in the Tororo district of Uganda, where the charity supports the provision of water in schools, funds a library, and runs its flagship scheme to send a dedicated eye-care team to Uganda annually offering eye examinations, spectacles, medical treatment and referrals for sight-saving eye surgery for people who have limited access to facilities.

Moreover, Vale for Africa has also supported students from Uganda to undertake a two-year period of sixth form study at UWC Atlantic College in the Vale of Glamorgan.

The fund-raising had been affected because of the pandemic, making it difficult to deliver money and care for those in need. Professor Hasmukh Shah BEM, trustee for Vale for Africa Charity had organised the occasion at Mercure Hotel in North Cardiff where authentic selection of curry dishes and good service were provided. Many members of Cardiff and the Vale’s Indian medical community were present, along with long standing supporters and friends of the charity.

This particular gathering had become something of a flagship occasion for the charity, and this year was no exception, raising over £1900 for projects which now desperately need help for the pandemic struck African communities. For more information about Vale for Africa, see the website: http://www.valeforafrica.org.uk/

Donations are always gratefully received. Also, the Wales and Africa programme, sponsored by The Welsh Government, supports people in Wales to take action on poverty in Africa: https://gov.wales/wales-and-africa.