Vaani Kapoor on her Bell Bottom co-star Akshay Kumar: He is somebody who is very friendly on set

Murtuza Iqbal







Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor will be seen together on the big screen for the first time in Bell Bottom. The shooting of the film took place in Scotland and London, and it was wrapped up a few weeks ago.

Recently, while talking about Akshay, Vaani told the news agency, IANS, “For me, Akshay sir is a superstar in every possible way. He is such an enthralling actor and I am only grateful to be sharing screen space with him. He is so fascinating as an actor. He can pull off action, comedy, romance, thriller, and be the best in everything. Akshay Kumar can ace any genre! He is so talented and experienced and one can only observe and learn from him all the time.”





Talking about her experience of being on the sets with Akshay, the actress said, “The experience has been so lovely. He couldn’t have been kinder and more wonderful than he was. He is somebody who is very friendly on set. I am someone who would otherwise go back to my hotel room and not interact too much because I like being in my own space. But he is someone who ensured that we all sat together and have lunches/dinners and got to know each other and be involved like a close-knit family.”

Well, apart from Bell Bottom, Vaani has films like Shamshera and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in her kitty. While Shamshera is reportedly ready for a release, the shooting of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is currently going on in Chandigarh.











