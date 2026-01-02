Usman Khawaja to retire after final Ashes Test, speaks on racial stereotyping

USMAN KHAWAJA said on Friday he will retire from international cricket after the fifth and final Ashes Test against England, while speaking about what he described as “racial stereotyping” during his career.

The 39-year-old is set to play his final Test, if selected, when the match begins in Sydney on Sunday, ending speculation over his future.

It would be his 88th Test appearance, bringing to a close a career that began at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2011, also against England.

“The number one emotion is contentment. I'm very lucky to have played so many games for Australia the way I have,” Khawaja said. “I hope I have inspired people along the way.

“I'm a proud Muslim coloured boy from Pakistan who was told that he would never play for the Australian cricket team. Look at me now, and you can do the same,” he added.

Khawaja moved to Australia from Islamabad as a child and became the country’s first Pakistan-born and first Muslim Test cricketer.

At one stage, he was the only Asian first-class player in Australia and is seen as a role model for others.

“Usman has made a huge contribution to Australian cricket both through his outstanding achievements as one of our most stylish and resilient batters since his Test debut 15 years ago, and off field, particularly through the Usman Khawaja Foundation,” said Cricket Australia chief Todd Greenberg.

“On behalf of Australian cricket, I would like to thank and congratulate Usman for all he has achieved.”

Khawaja’s foundation supports young people from refugee, immigrant, Indigenous and poor socioeconomic backgrounds through cricket programmes and education support.

'Attacked me'

Khawaja has scored 6,206 Test runs with 16 centuries at an average of 43.39.

He hit a career-best 232 against Sri Lanka last year but has not scored a century since.

The current Ashes series has been difficult for the veteran batter.

He injured his back in the first Test in Perth and was replaced as opener in the second innings by Travis Head, who scored a century.

Khawaja missed the next Test in Brisbane and was left out of the side for the third Test in Adelaide before returning after Steve Smith fell ill just before the toss.

Batting at number four, he scored 82 and 40 in Adelaide, followed by 29 and 0 in the fourth Test in Melbourne.

“I'm glad I get to leave on my own terms, with a little bit of dignity, and go out at the SCG where I love,” he said, while raising concerns about how he was treated.

“When I did my back (in Perth), I hurt my back and had back spasms and it was something I couldn't control.

“The way the media and past players came out and attacked me. I could have copped it for a couple of days but it went on for five days.

“The way everyone came out at me about my preparation, 'he's not committed to the team. Only worried about himself. Playing a golf competition. He's selfish, he didn't train hard enough. He's lazy'.

“These are the same racial stereotypes (I thought we had moved past).

“But obviously we haven't fully moved past that. I haven't seen anyone treated like that in the Australian cricket team before.”

Khawaja said he realised his time was nearing an end during the current series.

“Going into Adelaide and then not being picked initially for that game was probably a sign for me to say 'all right, it's time to move on',” he said.

He also played 40 one-day internationals and nine Twenty20 internationals for Australia.

(With inputs from agencies)