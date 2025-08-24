Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement after 103 Tests

Pujara played 103 Test matches and five One Day Internationals for India. His last appearance came in the World Test Championship final against Australia in 2023.

Pujara-Tests-Getty

Pujara made his Test debut in 2010 and went on to score 7,195 runs in the format at an average of 43.60. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye Staff
By Eastern Eye StaffAug 24, 2025
Eastern Eye Staff
See Full Bio

CHETESHWAR PUJARA on Sunday (August 24) announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket, bringing to a close an international career that lasted more than a decade.

Pujara played 103 Test matches and five One Day Internationals for India. His last appearance came in the World Test Championship final against Australia in 2023.

He made his Test debut in 2010 and went on to score 7,195 runs in the format at an average of 43.60.

The 37-year-old said it was time to end his playing career. "Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field -- it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant," Pujara said in a post on social media.

"But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket."

Pujara recalled his early journey in the game. "As a little boy from the small town of Rajkot, along with my parents, I set out to aim for the stars; and dreamt to be a part of the Indian cricket team," he wrote.

"Little did I know then that this game would give me so much -- invaluable opportunities, experiences, purpose, love, and above all a chance to represent my state and this great nation."

Known for his Test match focus in an era dominated by T20 cricket, Pujara had often spoken about the routines that helped him sustain his career.

"I have certain routines, fitness, little bit of meditation, yoga and pranayama (a breathing technique) because it is necessary to shut the outside noise, even if it is positive," he told reporters in 2023.

"We play nine Tests on an average, and when you go back home, unless you have domestic cricket, you are not in touch with the game. Keep challenging yourself, keep training, looking forward."

(With inputs from agencies)

cheteshwar pujaraindia cricketpujara retirementtest cricketworld test championship

Related News

Suryakumar to lead India, Gill named Asia Cup vice-captain
Featured

Suryakumar to lead India, Gill named Asia Cup vice-captain

Babar, Rizwan left out of Pakistan T20 squad for Asia Cup
Cricket

Babar, Rizwan left out of Pakistan T20 squad for Asia Cup

What esports and football have in common
Sports

What esports and football have in common

Woakes eyes rehab over surgery for Ashes return
Cricket

Woakes eyes rehab over surgery for Ashes return

More For You

​DY Patil Stadium

The tournament begins on September 30 and the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host up to five fixtures - including the tournament opener, a semifinal and potentially the final on November 2. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Cricket: Women's world cup moved from Bengaluru to Mumbai

MUMBAI will host next month’s Women's ODI World Cup, instead of Bengaluru, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday (22), citing "unforeseen circumstances".

Eleven people died on June 4 at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory celebrations in the Indian Premier League.

Keep ReadingShow less
Harry Brook

Harry Brook leads his team off the field during the 2nd ODI between England and the West Indies at Sophia Gardens on June 01, 2025 in Cardiff. (Photo: Getty Images)

getty images

England announce Sri Lanka white-ball tour schedule

ENGLAND on Wednesday confirmed the dates for their white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in January and February next year, which will form part of their build-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Harry Brook’s side will begin the tour with the first of three one-day internationals on January 22, two weeks after the scheduled fifth day of the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney. Brook, who is now England’s white-ball captain, is expected to feature in that match.

Keep ReadingShow less
Seales

Jayden Seales (R) of West Indies celebrates the dismissal of Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan during the 3rd and final ODI at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, on August 12, 2025.

Getty

Pakistan lose 3rd ODI by 202 runs as West Indies clinch series

FAST bowler Jayden Seales took six wickets as West Indies beat Pakistan by 202 runs in the third and deciding one-day international in Trinidad on Tuesday.

Pakistan, chasing 295 to win, were all out for 92 in 19 overs. Seales took 6-18, removing the top order early and later returning to dismiss the tail.

Keep ReadingShow less
PAK vs WI

Hasan Ali (L) of Pakistan walks off the field while Justin Greaves (C) and Roston Chase (R) of West Indies celebrate winning the second ODI in Tarouba, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago on August 10, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Pakistan set for ODI decider after West Indies level series

PAKISTAN will head into a series decider after West Indies beat them by five wickets in the second one-day international on Sunday in Tarouba to level the three-match series at 1-1.

Roston Chase scored 49 and Justin Greaves remained unbeaten on 26 in a rain-shortened match.

Keep ReadingShow less
Haider Ali

Ali has played 35 Twenty20 internationals for Pakistan since his debut in 2020 and has also appeared in two one-day internationals. (Photo: Getty Images)

Pakistan’s Haider Ali under UK police investigation in alleged rape case

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Ali has been provisionally suspended during the investigation.

PAKISTAN batsman Haider Ali is under investigation by Greater Manchester Police after being arrested during the Pakistan A team’s tour of England, officials said on Thursday.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us