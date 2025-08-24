Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement after 103 Tests

CHETESHWAR PUJARA on Sunday (August 24) announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket, bringing to a close an international career that lasted more than a decade.

Pujara played 103 Test matches and five One Day Internationals for India. His last appearance came in the World Test Championship final against Australia in 2023.

He made his Test debut in 2010 and went on to score 7,195 runs in the format at an average of 43.60.

The 37-year-old said it was time to end his playing career. "Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field -- it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant," Pujara said in a post on social media.

"But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket."

Pujara recalled his early journey in the game. "As a little boy from the small town of Rajkot, along with my parents, I set out to aim for the stars; and dreamt to be a part of the Indian cricket team," he wrote.

"Little did I know then that this game would give me so much -- invaluable opportunities, experiences, purpose, love, and above all a chance to represent my state and this great nation."

Known for his Test match focus in an era dominated by T20 cricket, Pujara had often spoken about the routines that helped him sustain his career.

"I have certain routines, fitness, little bit of meditation, yoga and pranayama (a breathing technique) because it is necessary to shut the outside noise, even if it is positive," he told reporters in 2023.

"We play nine Tests on an average, and when you go back home, unless you have domestic cricket, you are not in touch with the game. Keep challenging yourself, keep training, looking forward."

(With inputs from agencies)