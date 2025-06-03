Skip to content
Universal Studios eyes Delhi for first indoor theme park in India

The entertainment zone is likely to anchor Bharti’s upcoming mega mall, set to open in Aerocity by 2027.

Universal Studios

Universal Studios-themed attractions may soon debut in India for the first time

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 03, 2025
India is set to get a major entertainment upgrade. If ongoing talks go through, Universal Studios could soon open its first indoor theme park in the country. The global entertainment giant is reportedly in advanced discussions with Bharti Real Estate to anchor the park inside a massive upcoming mall near Delhi’s Aerocity.

The project is part of a larger development by Bharti Enterprises, which spans an ambitious 17 million square feet in total. The mall alone, which will be one of the country’s largest at 3 million square feet, is expected to open by mid-2027. About 10% of the mall space, roughly 300,000 square feet, has been earmarked for a major international amusement attraction.

Universal StudiosDelhi Aerocity gears up to host one of India’s biggest indoor amusement spaces Business Insider


While Universal Studios has not officially confirmed its involvement, Bharti Real Estate CEO SK Sayal acknowledged ongoing talks with global partners for the entertainment zone. Industry insiders say Universal is the frontrunner.

The location is a strategic one, close to Indira Gandhi International Airport, well-connected to the Delhi Metro, and part of a zone where restaurants and bars are now allowed to operate round the clock. This gives the upcoming mall and park a clear edge in attracting both tourists and local visitors.


If finalised, this will be the first time Indian audiences can access the kind of immersive experiences Universal Studios is famous for, without having to travel abroad. Known for bringing films like Harry Potter, Jurassic World, and Fast & Furious to life through themed rides and attractions, Universal’s parks are already a hit in cities like Singapore, Osaka, Hollywood, and Beijing.

The addition of this park is also expected to push the indoor entertainment sector forward. Currently, India’s indoor amusement space is fragmented, with just a few international players like Timezone and Funcity in the mix. A Universal-backed park would likely set a new benchmark and attract more global brands to invest in the space.


The Aerocity project itself is a major bet on the future of urban leisure in India, with investment estimates exceeding £620 million (₹6,500 crore). Once fully operational, it is expected to bring in annual rental revenue of over £480 million (₹5,000 crore).

If all goes to plan, by 2027, India will have its own slice of Universal magic, complete with blockbuster rides, family attractions, and big-screen adventure, all under one roof.

