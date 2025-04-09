Universal announces first European theme park for Bedford

Universal has announced that it will open its first European theme park in Bedford, with the project expected to create tens of thousands of jobs and deliver a major economic boost to the UK. The development, confirmed by the government on Wednesday, will be built on a former brickworks site near Kempston Hardwick, just off the A421, approximately 50 miles north of London.

The project will cover 192 hectares (476 acres) and will include a Universal theme park, a 500-bed hotel, and a retail, dining, and entertainment complex. Universal projects that the site will attract 8.5 million visitors annually once open, making it the largest visitor attraction in Britain.

Though details of rides and attractions have not yet been confirmed, Universal's most recent theme park in Beijing includes attractions such as the Minions-themed Loop-Dee Doop-Dee, the Transformers Megabase Decepticoaster, and the Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness. It is expected that similarly popular franchises will feature prominently in Bedford’s resort.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed the announcement as evidence of his government’s economic strategy in action. Speaking on Wednesday, he said:

"This is our plan for change in action, combining local and national growth with creating around 28,000 new jobs across sectors such as construction, AI, and tourism. It is not just about numbers; it’s about securing real opportunities for people in our country."

According to government estimates, the project will contribute £50 billion to the UK economy over time. It will generate 20,000 construction jobs during the building phase and a further 8,000 operational roles once the resort is completed and open to the public, expected in 2031.

However, the project is still subject to planning approval. The government has pledged to speed up major infrastructure developments by limiting the scope for legal challenges, and the Universal resort is likely to become a high-profile test case for this new approach. Local government leaders have expressed strong support for the project.

Earlier discussions about the resort highlighted Bedford’s strategic location, offering easy access from London and beyond. As part of the announcement, the government confirmed it would invest in infrastructure upgrades around the site to improve accessibility.

In a related development, the transport secretary earlier this week approved plans for the expansion of Luton Airport, located nearby. The decision overruled planning inspectors’ recommendations to block the scheme on environmental grounds. The expansion will see Luton’s annual passenger capacity almost double to 32 million by 2043, further boosting the region’s connectivity.

Universal, rebranded as Universal Destinations and Experiences in 2023, operates theme parks and resorts in Los Angeles, Orlando, Beijing, Japan, and Singapore. The company is owned by Comcast Corporation, the US telecoms giant that also owns Sky.

Mike Cavanagh, president of Comcast Corporation, said:

"We could not be more excited to take this very important step in our plan to create and deliver an incredible Universal theme park and resort in the heart of the United Kingdom, complementing our growing US-based parks business by expanding our global footprint to Europe."

Chancellor Rachel Reeves also welcomed the investment, stating:

"At a time of global change, this investment is a vote of confidence in Britain as a place to do business. Universal’s investment will bring billions to the economy and create thousands of jobs, putting more money in people’s pockets."

Local MP for Bedford, Mohammad Yasin, raised the project in Parliament last month, emphasising the importance of unlocking the area’s potential. Starmer agreed that generating growth and opportunities in Bedford was vital.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for Bedford, a market town with a long industrial history. Universal's plans are seen as transformative for the area, promising economic revitalisation and a new status as a major tourist destination in the UK.