UK to ban non-compete clauses that stop startups hiring talent. Here’s what changes

Proposed legislation would remove non-compete barriers for promising start-ups and scaling firms.

Workers can currently face restrictions on joining rivals or launching competing businesses.

The government also wants to help UK start-ups grow into global companies rather than sell up early.

UK start-ups could find it easier to hire experienced workers from established companies under proposed legislation targeting non-compete clauses, restrictions that can prevent employees from joining competitors or setting up businesses of their own after leaving a job.

The announcement, made at the Innovation Nation Summit in Manchester, forms part of a wider push to strengthen Britain's innovation economy and help home-grown companies grow into global businesses.

The government said some employers had gone too far in their use of restrictive practices, leaving workers unable to move freely between companies even after their employment had ended.

The proposed changes are intended to help promising start-ups and scaling firms recruit people with the skills and experience needed to develop new products, compete with established businesses and expand.

What are non-compete clauses?

Non-compete clauses are contractual restrictions that can prevent employees from joining a rival business or starting a competing venture for a specified period after leaving their employer.

Companies use them to protect commercially sensitive information, business relationships and other legitimate interests. But critics argue that overly restrictive clauses can also make it harder for workers to move jobs and for smaller companies to recruit experienced staff.

For a start-up, hiring someone with industry knowledge can be an important way to accelerate growth. If that person is bound by a non-compete clause, the business may have to wait until the restriction expires or look elsewhere for talent.

The restrictions can also affect workers financially if they are unable to take up a new role during the period in which the clause applies.

The government compared its proposed changes to the Bosman ruling in European football. That landmark 1995 judgment helped players move freely between clubs when their contracts expired, changing the balance between clubs and players in the transfer system.

The comparison reflects the government's argument that workers should be able to move more freely between businesses, allowing knowledge and skills to circulate through the economy.

However, the announcement does not mean all employment restrictions will automatically disappear. The precise scope of the legislation, including which firms and workers will qualify, will depend on the final rules.

How would the proposed changes help UK startups?

The government believes easing non-compete restrictions could help promising start-ups and scaling businesses compete for talent against larger employers.

Young companies often lack the financial resources and established reputations of major businesses. Greater freedom to recruit experienced workers could help them build teams, develop technology and bring new products to market.

The policy also forms part of a broader ambition to make the UK a leading centre for innovation. The government has outlined plans to devolve innovation funding, identify regional clusters with the potential to become world leaders and encourage greater collaboration between them.

It has also set an ambition for Britain to achieve a major scientific breakthrough within the next decade, citing cancer treatment, dementia research and nuclear fusion as potential areas.

The wider economic challenge is ensuring that successful British innovations are developed and scaled in the UK rather than sold to overseas companies before they reach their full potential.

The government has indicated that tax policy could form part of its response, with the Budget due on October 28 providing a potential opportunity to address concerns about the competitiveness of UK businesses.

The proposed non-compete reforms are therefore one part of a larger effort to make it easier for companies to recruit, innovate and expand. Their impact will depend on the legislation's final scope and whether other barriers to scaling a business, including access to investment and the cost of growth, are addressed.