Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Baps Eiffel Tower
News

'Truth has prevailed': BAPS breaks silence on Eiffel Tower row

Smit-Machchhar-flydubai
News

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar hailed as hero after surviving co-pilot's axe attack

Widdecombe-murder-farage
News

Man accused of Widdecombe murder now charged with preparing terrorism

fairford-airbase-incident
News

Arrest in Fairford investigation as Iran summons British ambassador over plot claims

More For You

Zack Polanski

Green Party leader Zack Polanski delivers his speech during day one of the Green Party annual conference at Brighton Centre on October 2, 2026 in Brighton.

Getty Images

Green Party votes to define Zionism as racism, drawing backlash from Jewish groups and Labour

  • Green Party votes 1,022 to 813 to define Zionism as racism
  • Israel bars party leader Zack Polanski from entering the country
  • Jewish groups warn of risk to safety of British Jews
  • At least three of five Green MPs opposed the motion

ISRAEL has barred Green Party leader Zack Polanski from entering the country after his party voted to define Zionism as racism at its annual conference on Sunday.

Members backed the motion by 1,022 votes to 813. It states that Zionism should be "treated as any other form of racism" and commits the party to supporting a "single democratic Palestinian State in all of historic Palestine".

Keep ReadingShow less