Website Logo
  • Saturday, September 04, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 440,225
Total Cases 32,945,907
Today's Fatalities 330
Today's Cases 42,618
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 440,225
Total Cases 32,945,907
Today's Fatalities 330
Today's Cases 42,618

HEADLINE STORY

UK panel says it ‘would not recommend’ jabbing healthy teens

Students wait in a queue to receive a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre at the Hunter Street Health Centre in London on June 5, 2021. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE UK government’s independent advisory body on vaccines has said that it would not recommend jabbing all 12- to 15-year-olds against coronavirus, arguing the benefits were “too small”.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), a panel of experts that advises ministers, has been weighing the issue after numerous other countries began giving the jabs to young teens.

It has previously recommended giving approved Covid-19 vaccines to all 16- and 17-year-olds but only to 12- to 15-year-olds who have underlying health conditions that make them more vulnerable to the virus.

On the advice of the JCVI, Britain’s four chief medical officers — in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — will now provide further input ahead of a final government decision.

The committee, which focuses purely on health effects, wants them to consider the “wider societal impacts, including educational benefits” of whether to roll out vaccines to younger teens.

Schools have returned recently across Britain following the summer break, with fears that this could lead to a new surge in cases after weeks of moderate rises in infections.

In its recommendation, the JCVI argued the benefits from vaccination are “marginally greater than the potential known harms” of the inoculations, while acknowledging there was “considerable uncertainty” about those.

“The margin of benefit, based primarily on a health perspective, is considered too small to support advice on a universal programme of vaccination of otherwise healthy 12- to 15-year-old children at this time,” it said.

“As longer-term data on potential adverse reactions accrue, greater certainty may allow for a reconsideration of the benefits and harms.”

The recommendation contrasts with the US, which announced in May that younger teens would be vaccinated, and many European Union countries including France which have begun jabbing that age group.

All four health ministers in the UK wrote Friday (3) to their respective chief medical officers requesting they give a “broader perspective” on the issue.

“We will then consider the advice from the chief medical officers, building on the advice from the JCVI, before making a decision shortly,” England’s Health Secretary Sajid Javid said in a statement.

Britain began vaccinations in December last year and has jabbed nearly 89 per cent of all adults with a first dose, while more than 79 per cent have two shots.

The latest data from Public Health England and Cambridge University shows vaccines have saved more than 105,000 lives and prevented 143,600 hospitalisations and 24 million cases in England, according to the government.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
‘A cultural thing’: Cricket defines British-Indian identity
News
‘Ignorance isn’t an excuse’, NHS blog post on racism tells senior white staff
News
Skipping Sikh to run his first marathon at 74 for charity
News
Britain says it wants to engage with Taliban
News
Sri Lankan attacker shot dead after New Zealand knife rampage
Sports
Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win two Paralympic medals
HEADLINE STORY
England players targeted with racial abuse in World Cup qualifier
News
NHS seeks £10bn annual boost to cover Covid costs, tackle backlog
News
Child sexual abuse in major UK religions, new report finds
News
Exclusive: Black and Asian police officers denounce new recruitment campaign as ‘A chance…
News
Britain reports nearly 50 cases of Mu Covid-19 variant first found in Colombia
News
Sarpong: I had to confront my own unconscious bias
Eastern Eye

Videos

Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
UK panel says it ‘would not recommend’ jabbing healthy teens
Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif meet Turkey’s Culture…
On Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary, first look poster of his…
US census shows vital role of Indian-Americans in country’s progress:…
India restores mobile services in Kashmir two days after death…
Pitch invader arrested on suspicion of assault after Bairstow collision