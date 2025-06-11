Skip to content
No pizza, no alcohol, no late nights: Bryan Johnson’s strict routine to defy ageing

Johnson made headlines in 2013 after selling his company, Braintree, to PayPal for $800 million

Bryan Johnson

Known for creating the “Don’t Die” project, Johnson has turned his body into a human laboratory

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 11, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Bryan Johnson, a 47-year-old tech entrepreneur from California, has become a prominent figure in the global longevity movement, attracting both fascination and criticism for his intense health regime. Known for creating the “Don’t Die” project, Johnson has turned his body into a human laboratory, experimenting with extreme methods to delay ageing and boost long-term health.

From tech success to health obsession

Johnson made headlines in 2013 after selling his company, Braintree, to PayPal for $800 million. Following years of depression and personal upheaval, including leaving the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and divorcing his wife, Johnson redirected his focus to health and longevity.

Now, he claims to live with a singular goal: to be the healthiest and most biologically youthful person alive. He documents his journey on social media, where he has 1.8 million Instagram followers, and recently appeared in the Netflix documentary Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever.

A day in the life of Bryan Johnson

Johnson’s daily routine is strict and meticulously planned. He wakes at 4:30am and begins his day with light therapy to regulate his circadian rhythm, followed by exercise, sauna sessions, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy. He wears a red-light cap for hair growth and consumes a carefully measured breakfast.

He takes around 40 supplements each day, including vitamin D, magnesium, creatine and collagen peptides. His calorie intake is limited to 2,250 per day, with a focus on plant-based ingredients and healthy fats such as olive oil, which he includes in his shakes and meals. His final meal is consumed at least four hours before bedtime.

His bedtime is 8:30pm, following a wind-down routine involving reading, journaling and family time. He avoids evening exercise and limits screen time in the evening to promote better sleep.

Tracking health by the numbers

Johnson tracks an extraordinary range of metrics. He takes over 33,000 internal images daily via colonoscopy, monitors his heart rate and organ performance, and even uses the presence of night-time erections as a marker of biological health. He believes these physiological signs indicate whether the body is functioning at an optimal level.

His health data includes:

  • Heart health comparable to a 37-year-old
  • Skin age estimated at 28
  • Lung capacity of an 18-year-old
  • Body fat consistently between 5 and 6 per cent
  • One hour of daily exercise plus several high-intensity sessions weekly

Longevity as a lifestyle

For Johnson, rejuvenation is not a hobby but a competitive pursuit. “Rejuvenation is my sport,” he explains. “I feel energetic, clear-headed and my mood is stable. That’s my reward. It’s just a really great way to navigate life.”

He argues that most people begin by criticising his lifestyle but often reconsider once they see results. “People are initially critical, then they want to feel good too – and then they change their habits.”

Despite his regimented lifestyle, Johnson makes space for community. He hosts early morning dance parties and evening gatherings to maintain social connections, which he views as essential for health and longevity. He describes socialising as “one of the most important things anyone can do.”

Parenting and personal life

Johnson shares his health principles with his teenage son, Talmage, and the pair enjoy outdoor sports such as hiking, biking and running. He has previously undergone plasma transfusions involving his son, although he has since moved on to other treatments.

He discontinued taking rapamycin after research suggested it could accelerate ageingNetflix

His approach to relationships and dating is less straightforward. He admits that his tightly structured life can make romantic partnerships difficult due to scheduling demands.

Treatments he’s abandoned

Johnson is open about treatments that have not worked. He discontinued taking rapamycin after research suggested it could accelerate ageing, despite initial promise in anti-ageing studies.

He also avoids environmental pollutants by minimising plastic use in his home and kitchen, testing water monthly for contaminants, and even manufacturing some of his own food to control for heavy metals.

A controversial but influential figure

While his methods may appear extreme, Johnson says he is motivated by a desire to avoid the health decline he experienced during his depression. “The greatest joy in my day is that I don’t feel depressed,” he says. “Even though I take so much heat in the world… I feel great, I’m having fun and I enjoy life.”

Rather than aiming to live forever, he says his focus is simply not wanting to die now. “We all want to wake up tomorrow and feel great, for our body to move, and to have no aches and pains. It’s about being your best, moment to moment.”

bryan johnsoncaliforniadont die projecthealth regimehealthy fatshuman laboratorylongevity movementnetflix documentarytech entrepreneurtech millionaire

