Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK among first G7 nations to recognise Palestinian state

Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip welcomed the recognition as a victory

Starmer

Starmer said Britain was formally recognising the State of Palestine "to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution

Reuters
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeSep 22, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

Britain, Australia, Canada and Portugal recognised the State of Palestine on Sunday (21), a historic shift in decades of Western foreign policy that drew swift anger from Israel and a rebuke from the United States.

The UK prime minister Keir Starmer said Britain was formally recognising the State of Palestine "to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution".

Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip welcomed the recognition as a victory, but Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed in response that a Palestinian state would never exist.

The United States also criticised the moves as "performative" and said it was focused on finding a diplomatic solution to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Other countries, including France, are also due to recognise a Palestinian state during key talks at the annual UN General Assembly that opened on Monday (22) in New York.

Israel has come under huge international pressure over its war in Gaza, which has sparked a dire humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory.

Netanyahu denounced the push for recognition as "absurd", claiming it would "endanger" Israel's existence.
"It will not happen. No Palestinian state will be established west of the Jordan River," the Israeli premier said.

He later vowed to expand Jewish settlements in the West Bank, which Israel has controlled since 1967 in an occupation considered illegal under international law.

Britain and Canada became the first members of the Group of Seven advanced economies to take the step.

The United States -- a staunch ally of Israel -- said its "focus remains on serious diplomacy, not performative gestures".

"Our priorities are clear: the release of the hostages, the security of Israel, and peace and prosperity for the entire region that is only possible free from Hamas," a State Department spokesperson said on condition of anonymity.

The moves are a watershed moment for Palestinians and their ambitions for statehood, with the most powerful Western nations having long argued recognition should only come as part of a negotiated peace deal with Israel.

Three-quarters of UN members now recognise the State of Palestine, with at least 145 of the 193 member countries having done so, according to an AFP tally.

Australia's prime minister Anthony Albanese said the move "recognises the legitimate and long held aspirations of the people of Palestine", while Portuguese foreign minister Paulo Rangel called the two-state solution "the only path to a just and lasting peace".

On the ground in Gaza, many saw recognition as an affirmation of their existence after nearly two years of war between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

"This recognition shows that the world is finally starting to hear our voice and that in itself is a moral victory," said Salwa Mansour, 35, who has been displaced from the southern city of Rafah to Al-Mawasi.

"Despite all the pain, death and massacres we're living through, we cling to anything that brings even the smallest bit of hope," she added.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas hailed the recognitions as "an important and necessary step toward achieving a just and lasting peace".

Although a largely symbolic move, it puts the four countries at odds with the United States and Israel.
US president Donald Trump said last week after talks with Starmer that "one of our few disagreements" was over Palestinian statehood. (AFP)

sir keir starmergazapalestine

Related News

Starmer
News

Starmer calls for unity to rebuild a 'divided Britain'

Indian workers to hit by Trump’s H-1B visa fee surge
News

Indian workers to hit by Trump’s H-1B visa fee surge

Indian American shot by US police alleged racial discrimination
News

Indian American shot by US police alleged racial discrimination

Starmer plans digital ID rollout to reform UK immigration system
News

Starmer plans digital ID rollout to reform UK immigration system

More For You

Revd Arun Arora

Revd Arun Arora

Asian bishop appeals for racial harmony after far-right protests

AN ASIAN Church of England bishop has used a sermon in northern England to appeal for racial harmony, urging his congregation to reclaim the country’s St George’s flag and the Christian faith from divisive forces.

Right Reverend Arun Arora, Bishop of Kirkstall, was addressing a service on Wednesday (17) evening in east Leeds, near the Britannia Hotel – the site of regular protests against asylum seekers being housed there.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer

Keir Starmer speaks at a press conference at Chequers, near Aylesbury, Britain, September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Starmer secures small win as second migrant returned to France

A SECOND flight deporting a migrant from the UK to France took off on Friday (19), after he lost a legal challenge to stay his return, the Home Office said.

The deportee was believed to be an Eritrean man whose removal got the green light after he lost an 11th-hour legal challenge in the High Court on Thursday (18) night.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer-Getty

Keir Starmer

Getty Images

Starmer condemns far-right  violence

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has vowed that Britain will not allow people to feel unsafe “because of their background or the colour of their skin” after violent clashes erupted at one of the largest far-right rallies the country has ever seen.

Speaking last Sunday (14), a day after the “Unite the Kingdom” march led by activist Tommy Robinson, Starmer condemned the violence against police officers and rejected attempts to use national flags as symbols of division.

Keep ReadingShow less
Reeves under pressure as UK borrowing beats estimates

Chancellor Rachel Reeves speaks at a business reception at Lancaster House in central London. Jordan Pettitt/Pool via REUTERS

Reeves under pressure as UK borrowing beats estimates

BRITAIN's borrowing has surged past the official forecasts that underpin the government's tax and spending plans, compounding the challenge facing chancellor Rachel Reeves in her November budget.

Public sector borrowing between April and August totalled £83.8 billion ($113.39), £11.4bn more than forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility earlier this year, official data published on Friday (19) showed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shabana Mahmood
Shabana Mahmood (Photo: Getty Images)
Getty Images

New report shows 'how we can actually stop the boats'

HOME SECRETARY Shabana Mahmood can adopt a bigger and bolder approach combining “control and compassion” in reducing the number of asylum seekers arriving on UK shores via small boats, a new report out today (18) said.

Britain on Thursday (18) returned the first migrant - an Indian national - to France under a new "one-in, one-out" deal, which Mahmood hailed as “an important first step to securing our borders".

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us