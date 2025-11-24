Four police officers face misconduct charges in Harshita Brella murder case

Highlights

Four officers accused of misconduct over handling of Harshita Brella’s abuse reports.

Brella was found dead in a car boot in London last year; husband remains on the run. Watchdog says detectives failed to review case properly or safeguard victim.

UK police watchdogs have ruled that four Northamptonshire Police officers should face misconduct proceedings over their handling of domestic abuse allegations made by Harshita Brella , the 24-year-old Indian woman later found murdered in London. Brella’s husband, Pankaj Lamba, remains the main suspect and is believed to have fled to India.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said on Monday that its investigation found failings in how the force responded after Brella contacted police on August ( 29) last year to report abuse by Lamba at their home in Corby, Northamptonshire. She had moved to the UK only months earlier after marrying Lamba in an arranged marriage.

Lamba was arrested on 3 September ,2024 and released on police bail with conditions not to contact his wife. He was also issued with a Domestic Violence Protection Order. However, on November (14) last year, Brella’s body was discovered in the boot of a Vauxhall Corsa in Ilford, east London. Police believe she was strangled at their home days earlier, on the evening of November(10) before her body was driven to the capital.

“This is a harrowing case in which a young woman was killed not long after arriving in the UK to start a new life,” noted Derrick Campbell, IOPC Director of Engagement. He said the investigation examined the force’s strategy, communication with Brella and safeguarding measures.

Misconduct case progress

The watchdog found that two detective constables have a case to answer for gross misconduct, saying they failed to properly review the case, set investigative actions or keep the victim updated. A sergeant and chief inspector also face misconduct allegations over their supervision of the investigation and associated risk assessments.

The IOPC said all parties have been informed and Northamptonshire Police must now arrange disciplinary proceedings. It also identified potential learning for the force’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit.

A manhunt for Lamba continues, with reported sightings in Delhi. He was charged with Brella’s murder in March and also faces allegations of rape, sexual assault and coercive behaviour. Her family in Delhi have been campaigning for justice, and the case was raised in the UK Parliament last year.

