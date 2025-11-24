Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Four police officers face misconduct charges in Harshita Brella murder case

IOPC finds Northamptonshire Police failed to act properly after Delhi woman reported domestic abuse

Harshita Brella

Harshita Brella

(photo: Northamptonshire Police)
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseNov 24, 2025
Ashya Rose
See Full Bio

Highlights

  • Four officers accused of misconduct over handling of Harshita Brella’s abuse reports.
  • Brella was found dead in a car boot in London last year; husband remains on the run.
  • Watchdog says detectives failed to review case properly or safeguard victim.
UK police watchdogs have ruled that four Northamptonshire Police officers should face misconduct proceedings over their handling of domestic abuse allegations made by Harshita Brella, the 24-year-old Indian woman later found murdered in London. Brella’s husband, Pankaj Lamba, remains the main suspect and is believed to have fled to India.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said on Monday that its investigation found failings in how the force responded after Brella contacted police on August ( 29) last year to report abuse by Lamba at their home in Corby, Northamptonshire. She had moved to the UK only months earlier after marrying Lamba in an arranged marriage.

Lamba was arrested on 3 September ,2024 and released on police bail with conditions not to contact his wife. He was also issued with a Domestic Violence Protection Order. However, on November (14) last year, Brella’s body was discovered in the boot of a Vauxhall Corsa in Ilford, east London. Police believe she was strangled at their home days earlier, on the evening of November(10) before her body was driven to the capital.

“This is a harrowing case in which a young woman was killed not long after arriving in the UK to start a new life,” noted Derrick Campbell, IOPC Director of Engagement. He said the investigation examined the force’s strategy, communication with Brella and safeguarding measures.

Misconduct case progress

The watchdog found that two detective constables have a case to answer for gross misconduct, saying they failed to properly review the case, set investigative actions or keep the victim updated. A sergeant and chief inspector also face misconduct allegations over their supervision of the investigation and associated risk assessments.

The IOPC said all parties have been informed and Northamptonshire Police must now arrange disciplinary proceedings. It also identified potential learning for the force’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit.

A manhunt for Lamba continues, with reported sightings in Delhi. He was charged with Brella’s murder in March and also faces allegations of rape, sexual assault and coercive behaviour. Her family in Delhi have been campaigning for justice, and the case was raised in the UK Parliament last year.

domestic abusemanhuntuk murder case

Related News

Illegal migration fuelling racism in Britain, warns Shabana Mahmood
News

Illegal migration fuelling racism in Britain, warns Shabana Mahmood

Modi pitches critical minerals initiative at G20 Summit
News

Modi pitches critical minerals initiative at G20 Summit

Boris Johnson slams Covid inquiry as "hopelessly incoherent"
News

Boris Johnson slams Covid inquiry as "hopelessly incoherent"

Seema Malhotra launches visa fraud campaign during India visit
News

Seema Malhotra launches visa fraud campaign during India visit

More For You

Tan Sri Sir Francis Yeoh delivers profound leadership talk at the Asian Business Awards 2025

Tan Sri Sir Francis Yeoh with Nihal Arthanayake

Tan Sri Sir Francis Yeoh delivers profound leadership talk at the Asian Business Awards 2025

Mahesh Liloriya

In a defining moment of the 27th Asian Business Awards, Tan Sri Sir Francis Yeoh delivered an extraordinary and deeply inspiring Leadership Talk on stage, in conversation with well-known British broadcaster Nihal Arthanayake.

The session stood out as one of the most powerful highlights of the evening, offering profound insight into the inner world of one of ASEAN’s most respected global business icons. Tan Sri, who had flown in directly from Malaysia for this historic occasion, moved the audience with his rare humility, spiritual depth, and striking clarity of thought.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us