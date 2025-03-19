Parents of Harshita Brella murder suspect arrested in India

THE PARENTS of Pankaj Lamba, the man suspected of murdering his wife, Harshita Brella, have been arrested in India.
Indian police said Darshan Singh and Sunil Devi face charges under the country's "dowry death" law, which applies when a woman dies due to burns or bodily injury within seven years of marriage, and it is shown that she was subjected to cruelty or harassment related to dowry demands, the BBC reported.
Conviction under this law carries a minimum sentence of seven years, with the possibility of life imprisonment.
Brella, 24, was found dead in the boot of a car in Ilford, London, in November last year. Northamptonshire Police believe Lamba, 23, killed her before fleeing the UK.
He was previously known to officers and had been the subject of a domestic violence protection order. His whereabouts remain unknown.
Brella’s father, Satbir Singh, told the BBC that after months of waiting, he felt some progress was being made.
Northamptonshire Police have submitted their findings to the Crown Prosecution Service and are awaiting a decision on charges.
Brella and Lamba had an arranged marriage, with a legal wedding in August 2023. Their traditional ceremony was held on 22 March 2024, before they moved to Corby in April.