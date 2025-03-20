Skip to content
Harshita Brella's death: Murder charge authorised against Pankaj Lamba

Lamba, 23, who is believed to have fled the country, has also been charged with two counts of rape, sexual assault, and controlling or coercive behaviour.

Murder Charge Filed Against Pankaj Lamba in Harshita Brella Case
Brella, 24, was found dead in the boot of a car in Ilford, London, in November last year.
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMar 20, 2025
A MURDER charge has been authorised against Pankaj Lamba, whose wife, Harshita Brella, was found dead in the boot of a car in London, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Lamba, 23, who is believed to have fled the country, has also been charged with two counts of rape, sexual assault, and controlling or coercive behaviour. The charges were filed at Northampton Magistrates' Court, BBC reported.

Samantha Shallow from the CPS said the charges followed a review of evidence submitted by Northamptonshire Police.

She urged against any reporting, commentary, or sharing of information that could impact the case, stating, "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings are active and defendants have the right to a fair trial."

Northamptonshire Police’s senior investigating officer, Det Ch Insp Johnny Campbell, said efforts were ongoing to secure justice for Brella and her family. He added, "This remains an active investigation and as such, there continue to be aspects of the case that we are unable to comment on at this time."

In India, Lamba’s parents, Darshan Singh and Sunil Devi, have been arrested under the country's "dowry death" law, the BBC reported.

The law applies when a woman dies due to burns or bodily injury within seven years of marriage and there is evidence of dowry-related cruelty or harassment.

Conviction carries a minimum sentence of seven years, with the possibility of life imprisonment.

Brella, 24, was found dead in Ilford, London, in November last year. Police believe Lamba killed her before leaving the UK. He had previously been subject to a domestic violence protection order.

