Weeks before death, Harshita Brella told family husband would kill her

The murder investigation has identified Lamba as the prime suspect. Harshita’s family, based in Delhi, believes he is in India but claims local authorities are unresponsive.

Brella's body was discovered in the boot of a car in Ilford, east London, on 14 November. (Photo: Northamptonshire Police)
By Eastern EyeDec 13, 2024
HARSHITA BRELLA, a 24-year-old woman whose body was found in the boot of a car in Ilford, east London, on 14 November, had told her family weeks earlier that her husband, Pankaj Lamba, "was going to kill her," according to her mother, Sudesh Kumari.

"He was making her life miserable," Kumari told the BBC. "She said I will not go back to him. He will kill me."

Police believe Harshita was fatally strangled in Corby, Northamptonshire, on 10 November.

The murder investigation has identified Lamba as the prime suspect. Harshita’s family, based in Delhi, believes he is in India but claims local authorities are unresponsive. Delhi Police stated they cannot act without a formal complaint from UK authorities, who have not requested their intervention.

Harshita’s father, Satbir Brella, emotionally recounted his daughter’s struggles during an interview with the BBC.

"I used to say to her, when I die I want you to perform my final rites," he said. "I had no idea that I would have to do hers."

He said she had called him in August, crying, after her husband allegedly beat her in public. Lamba was arrested on 3 September and released on bail two days later with a domestic violence protection order, which barred him from harassing Harshita. The order expired on 1 October.

Harshita’s family revealed she had a miscarriage weeks before her death and described her life in the UK as one of control and abuse.

Her sister, Sonia Dabas, told the BBC that Lamba controlled Harshita’s finances and isolated her from her family.

After being identified by police as at high risk for domestic abuse, Harshita was placed in a refuge, but her family said her struggles continued. On 13 November, Northamptonshire Police received concerns for her welfare, leading to the discovery of her body the next day.

The case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to prior police contact with Harshita.
Northamptonshire Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

