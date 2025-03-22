Skip to content
Police officers investigated over Harshita Brella domestic abuse report

Two detective constables face gross misconduct notices for alleged failings in progressing inquiries and communicating with Brella after her report in August 2024.

Harshita Brella
Brella, 24, was found dead in the boot of a car in Ilford, London, in November last year.
Harshita Brella
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMar 22, 2025
Vivek Mishra

FOUR police officers are under investigation over their handling of a domestic abuse report made by Harshita Brella before she was allegedly murdered by her husband.

According to the BBC, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had served disciplinary notices to the officers over their alleged response to the report.

Two detective constables face gross misconduct notices for alleged failings in progressing inquiries and communicating with Brella after her report in August 2024.

Two senior officers face misconduct notices related to their supervision and risk assessments.

Brella, 24, was believed to have been strangled by Pankaj Lamba, 23, in Corby, Northamptonshire, on 10 November. Her body was found four days later in the boot of a car in Ilford, east London.

Lamba has been charged with murder, two counts of rape, sexual assault, and controlling or coercive behaviour but is believed to have fled the UK.

Indian police have arrested Lamba’s parents on charges of causing Brella’s death by subjecting her to cruelty, under India’s "dowry death" law.

The IOPC said it was reviewing evidence, and its director, Derrick Campbell, confirmed that disciplinary proceedings were not guaranteed.

