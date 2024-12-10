Harshita Brella case: Marriage, abuse, and a tragic end

Brella’s body was discovered in the boot of a car in Ilford, east London, on 14 November. (Photo: Northamptonshire Police)

By: EasternEye

HARSHITA BRELLA, a 24-year-old woman living in Corby, Northamptonshire, was found dead in the boot of a car on 14 November.

Her husband, Pankaj Lamba, is suspected of killing her and is believed to have fled to India.

Brella had moved to the UK earlier this year following her arranged marriage to Lamba in 2023.

According to her family, Brella’s life in the UK quickly became one of coercion and control. Speaking to The Times, her sister Sonia Dabas said, “The controlling was really bad towards the end. He even told her not to work any more. When she told us this, we urged her to resist his controlling behaviour.”

Brella worked at a packing factory but was forced to hand over her payslips and had no access to money. Her sister described how she endured frequent beatings and was punished for minor acts, such as buying chocolate. Eventually, Brella sought police help after a violent incident on 28 August, when Lamba assaulted her in the street.

She was placed in a women’s refuge and granted a domestic violence protection order, which prohibited Lamba from contacting her. However, Lamba’s relatives allegedly coerced Brella into withdrawing her complaint. Lamba resumed contact with her soon after she moved out of the refuge.

On 13 November, a missing person report led police to a silver Vauxhall Corsa abandoned in east London, where Brella’s body was discovered. A post-mortem revealed she had been strangled. CCTV footage from 10 November showed Brella walking with Lamba near a Corby boating lake, believed to be the last time she was seen alive.

A vigil was held on 28 November in Corby to honour Brella’s memory. Lou Cory, an organiser, told the Northants Telegraph, “We want her family to know that the town has not forgotten her.”

Brella’s funeral took place in India last week, attended by friends and family. Her mother, Sudesh Kumari, described her as “soft and gentle.” Dabas told The Times, “She was the best daughter any parent could have hoped for.”

The UK police are coordinating with Indian authorities in their search for Lamba. Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell said, “We are working closely with policing colleagues and our partners in the CPS in order to secure justice for Harshita.” However, Brella’s family has expressed frustration over the lack of progress, stating, “India is a very safe place for him. It’s easy to go missing in India.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the handling of the case by Northamptonshire police. Meanwhile, Lamba remains at large.