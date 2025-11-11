Skip to content
Family seeks justice a year after Harshita’s killing

Harshita’s body was found in the boot of a car in Ilford, east London, on November 14, 2024, a day after her family reported her missing.

Harshita Brella
Brella, 24, was found dead in the boot of a car in Ilford, London, in November last year.
By Vivek MishraNov 11, 2025
A YEAR after 24-year-old Harshita Brella was killed in the UK, her family in Delhi says they are still waiting for justice.

"Why has her killer not been caught yet? Neither the UK government nor the Indian government are doing anything," her mother Sudesh Kumari told the BBC. "I want justice for my daughter. Only then will I find peace."

Harshita’s body was found in the boot of a car in Ilford, east London, on November 14, 2024, a day after her family reported her missing. Police believe she was murdered on 10 November in Corby, Northamptonshire, by her husband, Pankaj Lamba, who fled to India soon after.

The couple, both Indian nationals, had moved to the UK earlier that year. Lamba was charged in March with murder, rape, sexual assault, and controlling or coercive behaviour.

Harshita Brella case: Marriage, abuse, and a tragic end

Her sister Sonia Dabas said the family was “very disappointed with the UK police,” adding, “Maybe because we are not citizens of the UK, that’s why they are not serious about this case.”

Harshita had filed a domestic abuse complaint against Lamba on 3 September, after which he was arrested and released on bail. The Domestic Violence Protection Order expired on 1 October. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating four Northamptonshire Police officers over their handling of the complaint.

The IOPC said its report has been shared with the force, which has until mid-November to respond. Northamptonshire Police said it was “an exceptionally complex case” and confirmed Indian authorities had been informed of the charges.

'Harshita Brella faced dowry harassment from husband'

The Indian government told the BBC it was in touch with the UK over the case. Harshita’s family believes Lamba is in India and being shielded by local police. Delhi Police said they acted on a dowry complaint filed by her parents and had issued public notices with a reward for information on him.

Lamba’s family denied all allegations and said they had no contact with him since 10 November 2024.

“My daughter was so straightforward and kind-hearted. A really terrible thing happened to her,” said her father, Satbir Singh Brella. Her mother added, “Sometimes I feel she’s still in the UK. I cannot believe she is gone.”

