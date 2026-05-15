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One dead, two under treatment after meningitis cases in Reading

Specialists from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) South East are working with local authority and NHS partners following three cases of meningococcal infection (meningitis) in young people in Reading.

Meningitis outbreak
A campus security guard hands out face masks to staff and students queueing to receive antibiotics at the University of Kent in Canterbury after an outbreak of meningitis caused the deaths of two people, on March 16, 2026.
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Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMay 15, 2026
Eastern Eye

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ENGLAND has reported three cases of meningococcal infection, also known as meningitis, among young people in southern England, with one person dying from the disease, the UK health agency said on Thursday.

“Specialists from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) South East are working with local authority and NHS partners following three cases of meningococcal infection (meningitis) in young people in Reading,” it said.

“Sadly, one of the individuals has died,” it said, without providing further details. “The other two cases are receiving appropriate treatment.”

According to local media reports, the victim attended Henley College in Henley-on-Thames.

Meningitis is an infection of the lining surrounding the brain and spinal cord. It is transmitted through respiratory droplets or throat secretions from infected people.

The disease can be fatal and, without treatment, can cause neurological damage, including deafness, among young children.

A meningitis outbreak in south-east England claimed two lives in March.

The victims were linked to a nightclub, which has since closed. A vaccination programme covering around 5,000 students was launched after the outbreak.

In the United Kingdom, a vaccine against meningitis B has been recommended for infants since 2015.

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Wellcome Collection returns 2,000 Jain manuscripts acquired in colonial India

Highlights

  • Over 2,000 manuscripts from 15th to 19th century being returned.
  • Texts bought from single Jain temple in Punjab for handful of rupees each.
  • Collection includes earliest surviving Hindi medical treatise from 1592.
The Wellcome Collection has agreed to return more than 2,000 Jain manuscripts to the community after accepting they were acquired under colonial circumstances nearly a century ago.
The sacred texts, which date from the 15th to 19th century, were among over one million objects collected by pharmaceutical businessman Sir Henry Wellcome.

The foundation told The Times that Wellcome's agents bought more than half of the manuscripts from a single Jain temple in Punjab, now in modern-day Pakistan, which no longer exists.

The texts were purchased for a handful of rupees each and acquired against the best interests of their original owners.

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