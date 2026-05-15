One dead, two under treatment after meningitis cases in Reading





ENGLAND has reported three cases of meningococcal infection, also known as meningitis, among young people in southern England, with one person dying from the disease, the UK health agency said on Thursday.

“Specialists from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) South East are working with local authority and NHS partners following three cases of meningococcal infection (meningitis) in young people in Reading,” it said.

“Sadly, one of the individuals has died,” it said, without providing further details. “The other two cases are receiving appropriate treatment.”

According to local media reports, the victim attended Henley College in Henley-on-Thames.

Meningitis is an infection of the lining surrounding the brain and spinal cord. It is transmitted through respiratory droplets or throat secretions from infected people.

The disease can be fatal and, without treatment, can cause neurological damage, including deafness, among young children.

A meningitis outbreak in south-east England claimed two lives in March.

The victims were linked to a nightclub, which has since closed. A vaccination programme covering around 5,000 students was launched after the outbreak.

In the United Kingdom, a vaccine against meningitis B has been recommended for infants since 2015.