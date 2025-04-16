Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK inflation eases to 2.6 per cent ahead of US tariff impact

“Inflation eased again in March, driven by a variety of factors including falling fuel prices and unchanged food costs compared with the price rises we saw this time last year,” said ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner.

UK Inflation

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) stood at 2.6 per cent in March, down from 2.8 per cent in February, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Getty
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 16, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

THE UK’s annual inflation rate dropped more than expected in March, according to official figures released on Wednesday. The latest numbers come as US president Donald Trump’s new tariffs add to global economic uncertainty.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) stood at 2.6 per cent in March, down from 2.8 per cent in February, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. Analysts had expected a decline to 2.7 per cent. The rate was 3.0 per cent in January.

Inflation eased again in March, driven by a variety of factors including falling fuel prices and unchanged food costs compared with the price rises we saw this time last year,” said ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves welcomed the figures but said more work was needed.

“Inflation falling for two months in a row, wages growing faster than prices and positive growth figures are encouraging signs that our plan for change is working, but there is more to be done,” Reeves said in a statement.

“I know many families are still struggling with the cost of living and this is an anxious time because of a changing world,” she added. Labour returned to power nine months ago.

On Friday, official data showed that the UK economy had grown more than expected in February.

However, analysts have warned that the 10 per cent tariff on British exports to the United States could weigh on future growth.
Inflation is expected to rise again due to increases in UK energy and water bills that took effect this month.

“The dip in CPI inflation... won’t be sustained for long, with inflation set to rise to around 3.5 per cent in the coming months,” said Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at Capital Economics.

At the same time, falling global oil prices could lead to lower inflation in the longer term.

Martin Sartorius, principal economist at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said “the introduction of higher US tariffs adds some uncertainty to the outlook, as they could put both upward and downward pressure on inflation in the UK”.

Wednesday’s figures have strengthened expectations that the Bank of England will lower its key interest rate at its next policy meeting in May.

(With inputs from AFP)

chancellor rachel reevesconsumer prices indexcost of livingfuel pricesinflationons chief economistuk economyuk inflationuk inflation rateuk inflation slowsannual ratetrump tariffs

Related News

UK financial watchdog opens first offices in US and Asia
Business

UK financial watchdog opens first offices in US and Asia

10 iconic TV characters who deserved a spin-off
Entertainment

10 iconic TV characters who deserved a spin-off

Crispello Comeback: Cadbury’s Light Treat Hits B&M Shelves
Food

Cadbury Crispello chocolate bars return to UK shelves at B&M for 49p

US-India-iStock
Asia

US remains India’s top trading partner in FY25

More For You

Bestway-wholesale

Bestway launches Easter campaign with 200 deals and new product reveals

BESTWAY Wholesale has launched a four-week Easter campaign offering nearly 200 promotional deals across categories both in depots and online.

The campaign includes branded displays with spring-themed packaging and features new product launches from Red Bull’s Peach Summer Edition and Pepsi’s Strawberry and Cream flavour, which Bestway says will be seen first at its outlets.

Keep ReadingShow less
What UK TV licence changes could mean for Netflix and Prime Video users

The current funding structure relies heavily on the TV Licence fee, but this model is under review

iStock

What UK TV licence changes could mean for Netflix and Prime Video users

The TV Licence fee in the UK has recently increased, and future changes to the system may also affect people who watch content solely through streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or Disney+.

As of now, UK residents are required to pay the TV Licence fee if they watch live television or use BBC iPlayer. The fee rose by £5 on 1 April 2025, increasing from £169.50 to £174.50 per year. This equates to approximately £14.54 per month. Those who watch only on-demand content via streaming services remain exempt from paying the fee under current rules.

Keep ReadingShow less
joy-saini

Dr Joy Saini, according to the website of Boston Pelvic Health & Wellness, a centre founded by Saini, she was a 'highly experienced and respected urogynecologist and reconstructive pelvic surgeon'.

getty image

Asian doctor, family die in New York plane crash

AN INDIA-BORN doctor and her family were killed in a plane crash in upstate New York while they were on their way to the Catskills Mountains for a birthday celebration.

Dr Joy Saini, a urogynecologist, her husband Dr Michael Groff, a neuroscientist, their daughter Karenna Groff, a former MIT soccer player and 2022 NCAA woman of the year, and their son Jared Groff, a paralegal, were among those killed when the twin-engine plane crashed, according to media reports.

Keep ReadingShow less
NS-31 crew

"The NS-31 crew moments before their historic spaceflight with Blue Origin

Blue Origin

Inside the rise of celebrity space tourism: Glamour, controversy and a £475,000 ticket to the moon

On April 14, 2025, six extraordinary women including Katy Perry, Gayle King, Amanda Nguyen, Aisha Bowe, and Lauren Sánchez blasted past Earth’s atmosphere in Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket, marking the first all-female crewed spaceflight since 1963. But beyond the headlines and viral videos, this 11-minute journey reignited major debates on gender, privilege, technology, and the future of humanity’s cosmic ambitions. Here’s what you really need to know.

1.Not just a celebrity joyride: The mission that rewrote space’s gender script

Keep ReadingShow less
Mehul Choksi

Choksi, accused in a bank fraud case in India, has been arrested in Belgium and plans to appeal for release, citing medical grounds. (Photo: Getty Images)

Arrest of Mehul Choksi in Belgium Marks Major Break in £1.52bn Scam

Indian jeweller Mehul Choksi arrested in Belgium in £1.52bn bank fraud case

FUGITIVE Indian jeweller Mehul Choksi has been arrested in Belgium and will file an appeal for release, his lawyer told Reuters on Monday. Choksi is accused of involvement in one of India’s biggest bank fraud cases, which came to light seven years ago.

A source from India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) told Reuters that the Indian government had sent an extradition request for Choksi before the arrest.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc