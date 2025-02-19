Skip to content
Inflation rises to 3 per cent in January, higher than expected

The inflation figure moves further away from the Bank of England's two per cent target but remains broadly in line with its forecasts for the year, analysts said.

The Consumer Prices Index increased to 3.0 per cent in January from 2.5 per cent in December, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). (Representational image: Getty)

Vivek Mishra
Feb 19, 2025
THE UK's annual inflation rate rose more than expected in January, official data showed on Wednesday, putting additional pressure on the Labour government as it deals with slow economic growth.

The Consumer Prices Index increased to 3.0 per cent in January from 2.5 per cent in December, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The increase is a challenge for the Keir Starmer government, which took office in July and is working to address both rising prices and sluggish economic growth.

"The rise was driven by air fares not falling as much as we usually see at this time of the year," said Grant Fitzner, chief ONS economist.

"After falling this time last year, the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks increased, particularly meat, bread and cereals," he added.

Higher tuition fees at private schools, following new tax measures introduced in the government's first budget, also contributed to rising prices.

The inflation figure moves further away from the Bank of England's two per cent target but remains broadly in line with its forecasts for the year, analysts said.

The BoE cut its key rate earlier in February for the third time in six months, while signalling a "gradual and careful" approach to further rate reductions.

This approach was reinforced by data released a day earlier, showing an acceleration in UK wage growth.

"Getting more money in people's pockets is my number one mission," Chancellor Rachel Reeves said in response to the inflation data.

"That's why we're going further and faster to deliver economic growth," she added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Pakistan-security-forces-Getty

The security forces engaged the location and killed 30 terrorists, the statement said. (Representational image: Getty)

Security forces kill 30 terrorists in northwest Pakistan

SECURITY forces in Pakistan killed at least 30 terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military's media wing said on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation took place on Monday in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan district following reports of terrorist presence.

Comment: Modi’s pro-Trump stance may deepen generational split among British Indians

Donald Trump (R) and Narendra Modi meet in the Oval Office at the White House on February 13, 2025 in Washington, DC

Getty Images

Comment: Modi’s pro-Trump stance may deepen generational split among British Indians

IT WAS a phone call that will change our world. The new Trump-Putin alliance declared online by the US president after his long conversation with the Kremlin, saw America effectively switch sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Solidarity and practical support for the country invaded three years ago now gives way to Trump’s effort to end the war on Putin’s terms.

It is not even one month in, yet this second Trump term is already much more disruptive at home and abroad than his first. Unprepared for victory or power in 2016, Trump came to regret leaning into those with government experience, frustrated by explanations of the limits of populist slogans in practice. This time, personal loyalty to Trump has been paramount. Making refusing to accept that Trump lost in 2020 a litmus test filtered out anybody who puts democratic norms first. Elon Musk’s war on American state bureaucracy operates outside legal limits. The first weeks have felt “more like a cultural revolution than a democratic transition”, Mark Leonard, the Director of the European Council of Foreign Relations says.

Champions Trophy

The tournament, considered the second most significant in one-day cricket after the World Cup, will run until 9 March. (Photo: Getty Images)

Champions Trophy to begin after India-Pakistan standoff

THE CHAMPIONS TROPHY starts on Wednesday, following a build-up marked by a venue split between Pakistan and the UAE and calls for England to boycott their match against Afghanistan.

The tournament, considered the second most significant in one-day cricket after the World Cup, will run until 9 March.

international-students-uk-iStock

It found that 59 per cent of respondents believe universities would have less funding without higher fees from international students. (Representational image: iStock)

Majority in UK back international student migration, study finds

A NEW study by British Future has found that 61 per cent of Britons support maintaining or increasing current levels of international student migration.

The research, published on Sunday, shows that only 27 per cent want a reduction, despite international students making up around 40 per cent of total UK immigration.

UK-wage-growth

Commuters cross London Bridge on October 15, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Wage growth accelerates in last quarter of 2024

WAGE growth in the UK picked up in the final three months of 2024, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The increase highlights why the Bank of England (BoE) remains cautious about cutting interest rates despite broader economic weakness.

