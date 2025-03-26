Skip to content
Inflation drops to 2.8 per cent in February

The decline also comes just before chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to deliver her budget update speech on Wednesday.

Consumer prices increased by 2.8 per cent in annual terms in February, down from 3.0 per cent in January, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek Mishra Mar 26, 2025
UK INFLATION slowed more than expected in February, offering temporary relief to consumers ahead of a likely rise in prices.

Consumer prices increased by 2.8 per cent in annual terms in February, down from 3.0 per cent in January, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a reading of 2.9 per cent for February, while the Bank of England (BoE) had forecast 2.8 per cent in its projections released earlier in the month.

However, economists warned that inflation is likely to rise again due to increasing energy costs.

"February's slowdown is a false dawn as notable near-term price rises are already baked in, with next month's jump in energy bills and national insurance likely to push inflation perilously close to 4 per cent sooner rather than later," Suren Thiru, Economics Director at accountancy body ICAEW, said.

He added that the BoE would remain cautious about inflationary pressures.

"While a May policy loosening remains on the table, rate setters will want to gauge the effect of April’s major jump in business costs and any measures announced in the Spring Statement before proceeding with another rate cut," Thiru said.

Luke Bartholomew, deputy chief economist at investment firm Aberdeen, said the latest data was unlikely to alter the broader inflation outlook.

"This report does not fundamentally change the outlook for inflation, but it should keep the path clear for another interest rate cut in May," he said.

The BoE expects inflation to peak at 3.75 per cent in the third quarter of the year, nearly double its 2 per cent target. The rise is expected to be driven by higher energy costs and regulated tariffs affecting household utility bills and bus fares.

At 07:38 GMT, sterling was down by more than a third of a cent.

The ONS said services inflation, closely watched by the BoE, remained at 5.0 per cent on an annual basis, while economists had expected a drop to 4.9 per cent. The central bank had projected it would rise to 5.1 per cent.

Clothing and footwear had the biggest downward impact on inflation, with prices in the category showing an annual decline for the first time since October 2021, the ONS said.

(With inputs from agencies)

man-city-getty

Last year, Manchester City and Techno India Group launched the first Manchester City Football School in India, based in Kolkata. (Representational image: Getty)

Manchester City signs MoU to open sports school in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

MAMATA BANERJEE, chief minister of the Indian state of West Bengal, has announced that Manchester City has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a sports school in the state.

The Premier League club, which has won the league title for four consecutive seasons, is expanding its football education initiatives in the region.

Jaswant Narwal: We're coming after honour based abusers

Jaswant Narwal

Jaswant Narwal: We're coming after honour based abusers

PROSECUTORS have told Eastern Eye they are going after criminals who murder or abuse women and men in the name of so-called honour.

Over the past five years police forces in England and Wales recorded more than 12,100 offences.

Jaswant Narwal: The prosecutor protecting honour based victims

Narwal is a role model to other women, a responsibility she takes seriously.

Jaswant Narwal: The prosecutor protecting honour based victims

Jaswant Narwal is relaxed but determined when we meet over Zoom, writes Barnie Choudhury.

But her message is clear, uncompromising and determined – those who kill or abuse in the name of honour are nothing but criminals who deserve the full force of the law.

tata-steel-green

Artist’s impression of Tata Steel’s state-of-the-art Electric Arc Furnace facility being built in Port Talbot. (Image credit: Tata Steel)

Tata Steel

Tata Steel hires local firms for Port Talbot project, creating 300 jobs

TATA STEEL has appointed three South Wales contractors to support its £1.25 billion investment in green steelmaking at Port Talbot. The contracts will create over 300 skilled jobs in the local supply chain.

Bridgend-based Darlow Lloyd & Sons will oversee excavation, recycling, infrastructure, and drainage work for the transition to Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) steelmaking.

Survey Reveals More Britons Reducing Everyday Spending

About 43 per cent of consumers said they were cutting back on everyday purchases, while more than a third reported increasing their savings as a precaution. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Survey shows more Britons cutting back on everyday expenses

CONSUMERS in the UK are reducing spending on everyday items as confidence in the economy declines ahead of chancellor Rachel Reeves’s spring statement, according to a KPMG survey.

The survey, conducted among 3,000 UK consumers, found that 58 per cent believed the economy was worsening in the three months to February, up 15 percentage points from the previous quarter, The Guardian reported.

