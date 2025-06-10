Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK unemployment rises to 4.6 per cent, highest since 2021

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the unemployment rate rose to 4.6 per cent in the three months to the end of April. This was up from 4.5 per cent in the first quarter of the year.

UK business district

The Canary Wharf business district including global financial institutions in London.

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 10, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

THE UK’s unemployment rate has increased to its highest level since July 2021, according to official data released on Tuesday, following the impact of a business tax rise and the introduction of US tariffs.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the unemployment rate rose to 4.6 per cent in the three months to the end of April. This was up from 4.5 per cent in the first quarter of the year.

The figures reflect the early effects of a business tax increase announced in the Labour government’s first budget in October. April also marked the beginning of a baseline 10 per cent tariff on the UK and other countries introduced by US president Donald Trump.

“There continues to be weakening in the labour market, with the number of people on payroll falling notably,” said Liz McKeown, director of economic statistics at the ONS.

“Feedback from our vacancies survey suggests some firms may be holding back from recruiting new workers or replacing people when they move on,” she added.

The data also showed a slowdown in wage growth. Analysts said the overall picture could encourage the Bank of England to continue cutting interest rates into 2026. The trend pushed the pound lower but supported gains in London’s stock market during early trade on Tuesday.

“With payrolls falling, the unemployment rate climbing and wage growth easing, today’s labour market release leaves us more confident in our view that the Bank of England will cut interest rates further than investors expect, to 3.50 per cent next year,” said Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at Capital Economics.

The Bank of England last reduced interest rates in May, cutting them by 0.25 points to 4.25 per cent.

bank of englandbusiness taxcapital economicsinterest ratesjob vacancieslabour marketonspayroll dataruth gregoryuk unemploymentus tariffswage growth

Related News

Surinder Arora
Business

Billionaire Surinder Arora bids for Heathrow expansion with shorter, low-cost runway plan

Elon Musk Publicly Corrects Grok AI Misinformation
Business

Elon Musk corrects Grok chatbot after it claims he ‘took’ Stephen Miller’s wife

Post Office Horizon
UK

£1bn paid to postmasters in Horizon scandal, says UK government

Apple Research Exposes AI Model Weaknesses
Business

Apple study reveals major flaws in billion-dollar AI models

More For You

Global ChatGPT Outage Affects Millions of Users

Widespread disruption reported

iStock

ChatGPT crashes worldwide – users left stranded without AI assistant

ChatGPT has experienced a significant outage, with OpenAI confirming widespread service disruptions affecting users. The chatbot, known for generating human-like responses and assisting with various queries, has grown rapidly since its launch in November 2022, becoming a widely used AI tool with approximately 500 million users globally.

The issue was first investigated at 7:36 am on Tuesday, with OpenAI later acknowledging the problem on its website at 11:30 am, stating: "Some users are experiencing elevated error rates and latency across the listed services. We are continuing to investigate this issue."

Keep ReadingShow less
Apple Redefines iOS Experience with Sleek iOS 26 Beta Update

At the heart of this redesign is a newly developed material called Liquid Glass

Apple

Apple unveils a refined software design with iOS 26 beta

Apple has introduced a new software design across its platforms, aimed at making apps and system interactions more expressive, seamless, and engaging. The update brings a cohesive visual experience that spans across iOS 26 beta, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 261, providing users with a more fluid and immersive digital environment.

At the heart of this redesign is a newly developed material called Liquid Glass, which enhances the visual dynamism of apps, system elements, and user interfaces. This translucent material intelligently reflects and refracts surrounding content, creating a more vivid and intuitive experience while ensuring focus on essential elements.

Keep ReadingShow less
Marks and Spencer

M&S had initially disclosed on April 22 that it was managing a 'cyber incident'.

Reuters

Marks and Spencer resumes online clothing orders after 46-day cyberattack disruption

MARKS AND SPENCER (M&S) resumed online clothing orders on Tuesday, 46 days after suspending services due to a cyberattack.

Shares in the British retailer rose 3 per cent after it restarted standard home delivery in England, Scotland and Wales for most of its clothing range.

Keep ReadingShow less
Resident Evil: Requiem to Switch 2 — Biggest Summer Game Fest 2025 Reveals

From surprise drops to stunning trailers, Summer Game Fest 2025 lit up screens worldwide with unforgettable gaming moments

Youtube Screengrab

Resident Evil: Requiem, Switch 2 and Death Stranding 2: 10 biggest reveals from Summer Game Fest 2025

Forget just watching trailers because Summer Game Fest 2025 felt like getting sucker-punched by pure gaming hype. Midnight drops, world premieres that actually stunned us, moments that genuinely shook the community, this year’s show proved why gaming is still one of the most exciting places to be. Let’s dive into the ten moments that had everyone talking, sharing clips, and questioning what’s possible next.

1. Resident Evil: Requiem stole the show

Capcom closed the show with Resident Evil: Requiem (27 February 2026), a franchise reboot returning to Raccoon City with chilling realism. First came whispers of a “30th-anniversary project,” then, boom: Requiem. Returning Raccoon City to its rotted roots, this 27 February 2026 release promises sweat-beaded character models and a terror so vivid you’ll feel it in your bones. That fake-out tease from Jun Takeuchi? Pure genius, and fans are still reeling.

Keep ReadingShow less
WPP CEO Mark Read to Exit as AI Reshapes Advertising Landscape

The challenges WPP faces extend beyond leadership changes

Getty Images

AI taking over advertising: Mark Read to step down as WPP chief

Mark Read, the chief executive of WPP, has announced he will step down later this year, as the advertising agency faces growing pressure from artificial intelligence and declining share prices. Once the largest advertising group globally, WPP is struggling to keep up with the fast-moving AI technologies that are reshaping the industry.

Read, who has been at WPP for more than 30 years and held the top job since 2018, will remain in the role until the end of 2025 while the company searches for his successor.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc