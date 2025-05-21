Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK inflation climbs to 15-month high as bills rise

"I am disappointed with these figures because I know cost of living pressures are still weighing down on working people," chancellor Rachel Reeves said.

uk-inflation

The Consumer Prices Index reached 3.5 per cent last month, up from 2.6 per cent in March.

Getty
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 21, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

THE UK's annual inflation rate rose more than expected in April due to sharp increases in energy and water bills, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The Consumer Prices Index reached 3.5 per cent last month, up from 2.6 per cent in March, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. Analysts had expected a rise to 3.3 per cent.

At 3.5 per cent, the inflation rate was the highest since the start of 2024, the ONS said.

"I am disappointed with these figures because I know cost of living pressures are still weighing down on working people," chancellor Rachel Reeves said.

From April, UK regulators allowed private companies to raise household utility bills, reflecting changes in oil and gas markets and the financial positions of water companies.

"Significant increases in household bills caused inflation to climb steeply," ONS acting director general Grant Fitzner said.

"Gas and electricity bills rose... compared with sharp falls at the same time last year," he said.

He added, "Water and sewerage bills also rose strongly... as did vehicle excise duty, which all pushed the headline rate up to its highest level since the beginning of last year."

Analysts expect energy bills to fall from July, following recent declines in oil prices after US President Donald Trump's tariffs actions.

consumer prices indexcost of livingenergy billsgrant fitznerhousehold billsoil pricesonsrachel reevesuk inflationutility pricesvehicle excise dutywater bills

Related News

Balochistan-school-bus-bombing-Getty
Asia

Six killed in school bus bombing in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Prashasti Singh
UK Events

Indian Comedian Prashasti Singh in 'Divine Feminine'

Priyanka Chopra
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra’s name misspelled at Bvlgari event, sparks backlash over respect and representation

Daniel Day-Lewis and Henry Cavill fuel wild 'X-Men reboot'
Entertainment

Daniel Day-Lewis and Henry Cavill fuel wild 'X-Men reboot' rumours as Marvel casting buzz heats up

More For You

Foxconn
A Foxconn electric two-wheeler powertrain system is displayed at Foxconn’s annual tech day in Taipei, Taiwan October 8, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

Foxconn to invest £1.12bn in India to expand local focus

KEY iPhone manufacturer Foxconn is investing £1.12 billion to increase its focus on India, as Apple continues shifting production away from China amid geopolitical and tariff-related concerns.

The Taiwanese company said its Singapore-based subsidiary had acquired 12.7 bn shares in its India unit, resulting in an injection of about £1.12 bn.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK-EU-deal-Getty

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Keir Starmer, and president of the European Council, Antonio Costa arrive to attend the UK-EU Summit at Lancaster House on May 19, 2025 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Key points of the new UK–EU agreement

THE UK and the European Union on Monday reached a landmark agreement to strengthen cooperation on defence and trade, signalling a new chapter in relations following the UK's departure from the bloc in January 2020.

Opening the first EU–UK summit since Brexit, prime minister Keir Starmer described the agreement as "a new era in our relationship" and "a new strategic partnership fit for our times."

Keep ReadingShow less
Cyber Attack on Peter Green Chilled Impacts UK Supermarkets

This latest incident follows other recent cyber attacks on major UK supermarkets

iStock

Peter Green Chilled hit by cyber attack affecting major UK supermarkets

Peter Green Chilled, a key distributor to leading UK supermarkets including Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Aldi, has been hit by a cyber attack, disrupting operations and raising concerns over food supply and waste.

The cyber incident occurred on the evening of Wednesday 15 May. In an internal communication seen by the BBC, Peter Green Chilled informed partners the following day that no new orders would be processed on Thursday 16 May, though any deliveries prepared before the attack would still be dispatched.

Keep ReadingShow less
Greggs Trials Behind-Counter Food Display to Fight Theft

Food and drink items behind the counter at selected stores

Getty

Greggs to move food behind counters to tackle shoplifting

Bakery chain Greggs is trialling a move to place food and drink items behind the counter at selected stores in a bid to reduce shoplifting and anti-social behaviour.

The company confirmed that a small number of its branches, including locations in Whitechapel, Peckham and Ilford in east London, have begun testing the new layout. These stores have reportedly experienced higher levels of theft and disruptive behaviour, prompting the temporary shift.

Keep ReadingShow less
Oyo

With this addition, OYO’s corporate network now includes more than 6,500 clients. (Photo: X/@oyorooms)

X/@oyorooms

OYO adds 3,500 corporate clients in FY25

OYO has added 3,500 new corporate clients in FY25 through its business accelerator division, the global travel tech platform said on Friday. This marks a 20 per cent year-on-year growth in its corporate portfolio, reflecting a rise in business travel in India following the Covid period.

With this addition, OYO’s corporate network now includes more than 6,500 clients.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc