Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Economic growth slows to 0.1 per cent in third quarter as JLR cyberattack hits

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the economy grew 0.1 per cent in the July-September period. This compared with 0.3 per cent growth in the second quarter.

UK business district
The Canary Wharf business district including global financial institutions in London. (Photo: Getty Images)
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraNov 13, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

UK ECONOMIC growth remained weak in the third quarter as a cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover in September reduced output, data released on Thursday showed.

The figures come ahead of chancellor Rachel Reeves' budget later this month.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the economy grew 0.1 per cent in the July-September period. This compared with 0.3 per cent growth in the second quarter.

Economists polled by Reuters and the Bank of England had expected growth of 0.2 per cent for the quarter.

In September, the economy fell by 0.1 per cent, compared with forecasts for no change.

Following the data, investors increased bets that the Bank of England will cut interest rates next month. Market pricing showed the probability rising to about 82 per cent from 60 per cent earlier this week. The pound rose slightly against the dollar.

The figures are not expected to shift discussions around Reeves' November 26 budget. The government has said it wants to "kickstart" the economy, but growth remains slow.

Suren Thiru, economics director at the ICAEW, said: "The UK's unrelentingly sluggish growth trajectory is a headache for the chancellor as it will inevitably mean a substantial fiscal shortfall at the budget, making major tax hikes look unavoidable."

The ONS said production of motor vehicles fell 28.6 per cent in September, the biggest monthly drop since April 2020. The fall in car output reduced GDP by 0.17 percentage points in September and 0.06 percentage points over the quarter.

The SMMT, cited by the ONS, said "a cyber incident paused production at a major manufacturer". JLR, owned by India's Tata Motors, operates three factories in Britain that together produce about 1,000 cars per day.

An independent cybersecurity body estimated last month that the hack cost the British economy 1.9 billion pounds and affected more than 5,000 organisations.

A drop in commercial vehicle production in September also weighed on the sector.

The Bank of England expects growth of 0.3 per cent in the fourth quarter.

Reeves said the figures showed Britain had the fastest-growing economy among G7 nations in the first half of 2025, but that more work remained.

(With inputs from agencies)

gdpjlr cyberattackonsrachel reevesuk economy

Related News

King Charles leads Remembrance Day service at Cenotaph
News

King Charles leads Remembrance Day service at Cenotaph

nijjar-killing-trial-begins
News

UK intelligence helped Canada link India to Nijjar killing: report

Mark Rowley
News

Met Police 'still failing' to root out racism, review warns

Father reveals Southport murderer threatened to kill him before  stabbings
News

Father reveals Southport murderer threatened to kill him before  stabbings

More For You

PayPal

PayPal has introduced three membership tiers with higher tiers offering up to 50 per cent additional points value and access to exclusive experiences.

iStock

PayPal relaunches in UK with new loyalty programme and debit card

Highlights

  • Free loyalty programme offers 1,000 points worth £10 to spend at checkout.
  • New debit card earns 10 times more points than standard payment methods.
  • PayPal Credit expands to in-store purchases with physical and virtual cards.

PayPal has relaunched its services in the United Kingdom with the introduction of a free loyalty scheme and its first consumer debit card, marking a significant shift from purely online transactions to in-store payments. This comes nearly two years after it restructured its operations there following Brexit.

The digital wallet provider unveiled PayPal+ today, a loyalty programme now available to nearly 30 million UK customers before rolling out globally. Members earn points on purchases made online and in physical shops using PayPal balance, linked cards, or Buy Now Pay Later options.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us