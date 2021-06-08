Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 351,309
Total Cases 28,996,473
Today's Fatalities 2,123
Today's Cases 86,498
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 351,309
Total Cases 28,996,473
Today's Fatalities 2,123
Today's Cases 86,498

Entertainment

Twitter blocks the account of singer JazzyB

Playback singer Jaswinder Singh Bains, more popularly known as JazzyB (Photo credit: NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Twitter has blocked four accounts in India, including one belonging to singer Jazzy B. The popular Canadian-Punjabi singer has frequently tweeted in support of farmers protesting the Indian government’s new agriculture laws. In December last year, he even joined thousands of protesting farmers on the borders of the national capital New Delhi.

Twitter posted confirmation of its action on the Lumen database, an independent research project by Harvard University which analyses legal complaints and requests for removal of content to ensure transparency.

The microblogging site received a legal request from the Indian government on June 6 for actioning four accounts, including that of JazzyB, as per Lumen database. Users checking the account of the singer are shown a message saying “account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand”.

When contacted, a Twitter spokesperson said when it receives a valid legal request, it reviews it under both the Twitter Rules and local law. “If the content violates Twitter Rules, the content will be removed from the service. If it is determined to be illegal in a particular jurisdiction, but not in violation of the Twitter Rules, we may withhold access to the content in India only,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson noted that in all cases, it notifies the account holder directly so that they are aware that the company has received a legal order pertaining to the account.  “We notify the user(s) by sending a message to the e-mail address associated with the account(s), if available… Twitter is committed to the principles of openness, transparency, details of the requests to withhold content have been published on Lumen,” the spokesperson said.

India recently introduced new rules that can force social media and messaging platforms to break their encryption to identify the originator of a message. WhatsApp has challenged the rules in court, arguing that they undermine free speech and privacy for millions of internet users in the country. The government, however, maintains that the new rules will help fight fake news and hate speech.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
Akshay Kumar reteams with Pooja Entertainment for a big-ticket actioner
FILM
Sanjay Leela Bhansali to resume production on Gangubai Kathiawadi from June 15
FILM
Confirmed: Keerthy Suresh’s Good Luck Sakhi to release in theatres
FILM
Junaid Khan’s Maharaja becomes first Hindi film to resume production after relaxation in lockdown
FILM
Viacom18 Motion Pictures obtains distribution rights of Dharma Productions’ upcoming films?
Entertainment
Dhanush is disappointed with the OTT release of Jagame Thandhiram
Entertainment
Yash Raj Films starts a vaccination drive for the members of the Hindi…
Entertainment
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath co-star Nitish Bharadwaj on drugs…
Entertainment
Ray trailer: Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor…
FILM
Bhumi Pednekar to reteam with Akshay Kumar for Raksha Bandhan
FILM
Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria to jet off to Russia to resume filming…
FILM
Manoj Bajpayee thrilled with the resounding response to The Family Man 2
Eastern Eye

Videos

Top 5 performances of Shilpa Shetty
Dayana Erappa talks about Sunflower, her experience of working with…
#WeSupportSamantha trends on Twitter ahead of the release of Samantha…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar reteams with Pooja Entertainment for a big-ticket actioner
Sanjay Leela Bhansali to resume production on Gangubai Kathiawadi from…
Confirmed: Keerthy Suresh’s Good Luck Sakhi to release in theatres
Junaid Khan’s Maharaja becomes first Hindi film to resume production…
Viacom18 Motion Pictures obtains distribution rights of Dharma Productions’ upcoming…
Twitter blocks the account of singer JazzyB