'Tweedy & Fluff' narrated by Nina Wadia earns BAFTA nomination

Created by Greater Manchester children's author Corrinne Averiss

‘Tweedy & Fluff’ Scores BAFTA Nod with Nina Wadia’s Voice

Actress Nina Wadia OBE narrates the series

Tweedy & Fluff, a stop-frame animation series created by Greater Manchester children’s author Corrinne Averiss, has been nominated for a BAFTA Television Award in the Children’s (Scripted) category.

The series, directed by Chris Randall, is produced by animation studios Second Home Studios in Birmingham and Stitchy Feet in Manchester. It is one of only four UK children’s series nominated across all genres in this year’s BAFTA Television Awards.

First broadcast in October 2023 on Channel 5’s Milkshake! strand, the series follows the story of Tweedy, a small toy made from tweed cloth who lives in a traditional weaver’s cottage. He is joined by Fluff, a four-legged ball of wool, who becomes his loyal pet. The narrative explores their gentle adventures in everyday life, aimed at a preschool audience.

Actress Nina Wadia OBE narrates the series. According to the producers, Tweedy & Fluff has performed strongly on My5, Channel 5’s video-on-demand platform. The series regularly tops its time slot and ranks among the Top 10 children’s titles on the platform.

Corrinne Averiss, who also serves as writer and showrunner, said the nomination highlights the effort and intention behind the project. “This BAFTA nomination recognises the many fine layers of thought, love and respect that went into Tweedy & Fluff to create the perfect enriching experience for preschoolers,” she said. She also expressed appreciation for the broadcasters and distributors who have supported the series and its development.

International distribution of the series is managed by MIAM!, and Tweedy & Fluff has already been licensed in multiple territories. The programme is currently being aired on DRK (Denmark), Canal Polska (Poland), EDYE (South America), Canal Once (Mexico), HRT (Croatia), YLE (Finland), SVT (Sweden), as well as BBC Alba, S4C, and TG4 in Ireland. In the UK, it continues to be available on Channel 5’s Milkshake!.

Work is underway on a second series, with the production team currently seeking further investment and engaging in funding discussions.

The winner of the BAFTA Children’s (Scripted) award will be announced during the BAFTA Television Awards on 11 May 2025.

Tweedy & Fluff is positioned as a gentle, character-driven series tailored to very young children, with themes centred on curiosity, friendship and routine. The programme has received praise for its visual design, warm storytelling and educational tone.

The BAFTA Television Awards celebrate excellence across UK television, including specific categories for children’s content. The nomination places Tweedy & Fluff alongside other high-profile programmes recognised for their contribution to children’s media.

The nomination adds to a growing reputation for UK-made children’s content on international platforms, and highlights the continuing strength of regional production hubs such as Manchester and Birmingham in producing original, high-quality animation for young audiences.

