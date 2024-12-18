Tulsi Gabbard visits Akshardham Temple in New Jersey

TULSI GABBARD, US president-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for director of national intelligence, visited the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in New Jersey on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering of over 1,000 devotees in Robbinsville, she described the temple as a "timeless offering that will bring peace and joy to all."

"Words are not sufficient to describe the incredible product of the work of so many hands that came together in a spirit of love, kindness, and unity. That welcoming spirit is something I feel here, as I know millions of others do when they visit Akshardham," Gabbard said during her address.

Gabbard was attending the temple’s celebrations for the 103rd birth anniversary of Pramukh Swami Maharaj, a revered spiritual leader. She offered flowers and prayers at the temple and toured its art, architecture, and cultural exhibits.

In November, Gabbard was nominated by Trump to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, overseeing 18 intelligence agencies, including the FBI and CIA.

A former Democratic Congresswoman, she became the first Hindu American elected to the US House of Representatives in 2012.

Gabbard, 43, joined the Republican Party in 2024 after an unsuccessful bid in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries.

“I’m grateful to be here with all of you, and my heart is warmed by this incredible welcome and celebration,” she said.

Reflecting on her visit, she added, “To be able to hear about the many thousands of hands and hearts that went into building this iconic temple, and to walk through and see the meaning behind every single one of those sculptures—both the magnificent and the small etchings of some of the most famous stories about Krishna and Arjuna from the Bhagavad Gita—was truly inspiring. This place is special because of all of you, your hearts, and your prayers that bring us all together."