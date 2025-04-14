Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Tulip Siddiq denies Bangladesh corruption charges after arrest warrant

Siddiq's spokesperson said in a statement that the allegations were “completely false” and had been addressed by her legal team.

tulip-siddiq-getty

Siddiq stepped down as the economic secretary to the treasury in January this year. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 14, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

LABOUR MP Tulip Siddiq has denied corruption allegations after reports emerged that Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) had issued an arrest warrant against her. Siddiq is the niece of Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh’s former prime minister who was deposed in August.

Siddiq stepped down as the economic secretary to the treasury in January this year. At the time, she said her family connections were becoming a “distraction” to prime minister Keir Starmer’s government.

Over the weekend, her spokesperson said in a statement that the allegations were “completely false” and had been addressed by her legal team.

“The ACC has made various allegations against Ms Siddiq through the media in the last few months. The allegations are completely false and have been dealt with in writing by Ms Siddiq's lawyers,” the spokesperson said.

“The ACC has not responded to Ms Siddiq or put any allegations to her directly or through her lawyers. Ms Siddiq knows nothing about a hearing in Dhaka relating to her and has no knowledge of any arrest warrant that is said to have been issued,” the statement said.

The spokesperson also said there was “no basis at all” for charges and “absolutely no truth” in the claim that Siddiq received a plot of land in Dhaka through illegal means.

“She has never had a plot of land in Bangladesh and has never influenced any allocation of plots of land to her family members or anyone else. No evidence has been provided by the ACC to support this or any other allegation made against Ms Siddiq. It is clear to us that the charges are politically motivated,” the spokesperson said.

Siddiq, 42, represents Hampstead and Highgate in north London. She referred to her family ties in her resignation letter, stating that they were a matter of public record.

She also pointed out that the prime minister’s independent adviser on ministers’ interests had not found her in breach of the ministerial code, and that she had not “acted improperly”.

Keir Starmer praised Siddiq’s work during her time in office, especially in leading the rollout of Banking Hubs and shaping the government’s financial inclusion agenda.

The ACC has named Siddiq in the case alongside over 50 others. The wider investigation focuses on allegations against Sheikh Hasina and her family, including claims they embezzled up to £3.9 billion from infrastructure projects. These allegations were brought by Bobby Hajjaj, a political opponent of Hasina.

Hajjaj also accused Siddiq of helping broker a 2013 deal with Russia for a nuclear power plant at an inflated cost. Siddiq’s lawyers, Stephenson Harwood, have denied all charges and said the ACC has not contacted her directly.

“There is no basis at all for any charges to be made against her,” the lawyers said in a statement seen by the BBC. “There is absolutely no truth in any allegation that she received a plot of land in Dhaka through illegal means. She has never had a plot of land in Bangladesh and has never influenced any allocation of plots of land to her family members or anyone else. No evidence has been provided by the ACC... and it is clear to us that the charges are politically motivated.”

Siddiq had referred herself to the PM’s ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, after the allegations surfaced. Sir Laurie found no evidence of wrongdoing, though he said it was “regrettable” Siddiq had not been more alert to the reputational risks from her family ties.

ACC chairman Mohammad Abdul Momen told the BBC that the investigation was “based on documentary evidence of corruption” and said Siddiq should appear in court to defend herself. “Tulip Siddiq must not shy away from the court proceedings in Bangladesh,” he said. “I would welcome Siddiq come and defend her case and with the best possible legal support accompanying her.”

Momen also denied the ACC was interfering in UK politics. “ACC briefing to the media is a regular phenomenon, it is delivered professionally and with all accuracy,” he said.

There is no formal extradition treaty between the UK and Bangladesh. Bangladesh is listed by the UK as a 2B extradition country, which means clear evidence is required before ministers or judges can take any action.

A Conservative Party spokesperson said: “If it is the case that Keir Starmer's choice for anti-corruption minister is the subject of an international arrest warrant for corruption, she should immediately stand down as Labour MP.”

Starmer had left open the possibility of Siddiq returning to government in his letter accepting her resignation.

(With inputs from agencies)

anticorruption commissionarrest warrantbangladeshcorruption allegationshearing in dhakalabour mpsheikh hasinatulip siddiq

Related News

Craig-Williams-Getty
UK

Former Sunak aide, Tory officials charged over 2024 election betting

kohli-getty
Cricket

Kohli, Karn shine as Bengaluru, Mumbai seal IPL wins

Jonathan-Reynolds-Getty
Business

Government reduces tariffs on food and everyday products

More For You

Mistry-Family

Mistry family

Northampton siblings to run London Marathon for sight loss charity

THREE siblings from Northampton will run the TCS London Marathon on 27 April to raise funds for the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) in memory of their grandfather.

Ricki Mistry (30), Bhavika Mistry (23), and Mitesh Mistry (37) are taking part in the event after the death of their grandfather, Laloobhai Naranbhai Mistry, who had glaucoma and was registered blind in his later years.

Keep ReadingShow less
british-steel-iStock
An aerial view of Steel Plant Industry in Scunthorpe. (Photo: iStock)

Government takes control of British Steel under emergency law

THE UK government has taken control of British Steel after passing emergency legislation to stop the closure of the country’s last factory capable of producing steel from raw materials.

The plant, owned by Chinese company Jingye, was facing imminent shutdown. Prime minister Keir Starmer said the government "stepped in to save British Steel" to prevent its blast furnaces from going out.

Keep ReadingShow less
Akshay Kumar tells King Charles to watch Kesari 2: “You’ll know why the British should say sorry”

Akshay Kumar urges King Charles to watch Kesari 2

Instagram/DharmaProductions

Akshay Kumar tells King Charles to watch Kesari 2: “You’ll know why the British should say sorry”

Akshay Kumar isn’t asking for an apology. He just wants the British to look back and really see what happened. With his upcoming film Kesari Chapter 2 hitting screens on April 18, the actor is urging both the UK government and King Charles to watch the film and confront a dark chapter in colonial history.

The film, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and based on The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu and Pushpa Palat, tells the story of C. Sankaran Nair, a Malayali lawyer who took legal action against General Dyer and the British government after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. The massacre when British troops opened fire on a peaceful crowd remains one of the most horrific events of British rule in India.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cooler Days Ahead: UK Weather Set to Turn Wet and Windy

Many areas have also experienced wide temperature differences between day and night

iStock

UK weather set to turn cooler and wetter

The Met Office weather forecast confirms that the recent spell of dry, sunny and warm weather across much of the UK will come to an end over the weekend.

This week saw temperatures well above the April average. Thursday was the warmest day of the year so far in Scotland and Northern Ireland, with 23°C recorded in Aboyne and 22°C in Castlederg. By Friday, the warmth had extended further south, with Usk in Monmouthshire, Wales, reaching 22.4°C, equalling its highest temperature of 2025 so far.

Keep ReadingShow less
Man denies basement rape claims in Rochdale child abuse trial

Seven men are currently on trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court. (Photo: iStockphoto)

Man denies basement rape claims in Rochdale child abuse trial

A MAN accused of raping a teenage girl in the cellar of his clothing shop has told a court he never even went down to the basement.

Prosecutors claim two vulnerable girls, from the age of 13, were treated as "sex slaves" by a group of men in Rochdale between 2001 and 2006. The girls were allegedly given drugs, alcohol and cigarettes.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc