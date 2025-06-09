Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Tulip Siddiq seeks meeting with Bangladesh’s Yunus over corruption allegations

In a letter dated June 4, Siddiq asked for a chance to meet Yunus during his visit to the UK from June 10 to 13. Yunus is expected to meet King Charles and visit Downing Street to meet Keir Starmer during the trip.

tulip-siddiq-getty

Siddiq stepped down from her role in the UK government after being accused of benefiting from the administration led by former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: Getty Images)

Tulip Siddiq
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 09, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

FORMER UK minister Tulip Siddiq has requested a meeting with Bangladesh’s chief adviser Muhammad Yunus in London to discuss what she called a “misunderstanding” related to corruption allegations against her.

In a letter dated June 4, Siddiq asked for a chance to meet Yunus during his visit to the UK from June 10 to 13. Yunus is expected to meet King Charles and visit Downing Street to meet Keir Starmer during the trip.

Siddiq said she hoped the meeting would “help clear up the misunderstanding perpetuated by the anti-corruption committee in Dhaka that I have questions to answer about my mother's sister, the former prime minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina”.

“I am a UK citizen, born in London and representing the people of Hampstead and Highgate in parliament for the last decade. I have no property nor any business interests whatsoever in Bangladesh,” she said.

“I have sought to clarify this to the ACC, but they refuse to engage with my lawyers in London and apparently keep sending correspondence to a random address in Dhaka,” she added.

Allegations linked to land plot in Bangladesh

Siddiq stepped down from her role in the UK government after being accused of benefiting from the administration led by former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Her aunt, Hasina, was put on trial in absentia last week over crimes against humanity during her 15-year tenure as prime minister.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Bangladesh alleged that Siddiq or her mother obtained a 7,200 sq ft plot of land through “abuse of power and influence”. Siddiq has denied the claim, and her legal team has called the accusations “politically motivated” and without basis.

Prothom Alo reported that Siddiq said she had not been contacted by authorities about the allegations.

Although she was cleared of any wrongdoing by the adviser on ministerial standards, Laurie Magnus, Siddiq resigned as economic secretary to the Treasury and city minister, saying the issue had become a “distraction” for Keir Starmer’s new government.

Arrest warrant issued in Bangladesh

Siddiq said she believed the accusations were part of a “politically motivated smear campaign” led by Hasina’s opponents.

She has yet to receive a reply from Yunus or his office, according to a source quoted by BD News. The source also said Siddiq did not understand why the ACC was pursuing her.

A warrant for Siddiq’s arrest was issued in Bangladesh last month. She said she was unaware of the warrant or of any court proceedings she was expected to attend.

Under the UK’s 2B extradition category, ministers and judges require clear evidence from Bangladesh before any arrest decision can be made.

Arrest warrants have also been issued for Siddiq’s mother, Rehana, and her siblings, who have all denied the allegations.

(With inputs from PTI)

acc dhakabangladeshbd newscorruption allegationsextraditionkeir starmermuhammad yunusprothom alorehana siddiqsheikh hasinatulip siddiquk government

Related News

Kemi Badenoch
UK

Badenoch backs employers’ right to ban face coverings

Resident Evil: Requiem to Switch 2 — Biggest Summer Game Fest 2025 Reveals
Business

Resident Evil: Requiem, Switch 2 and Death Stranding 2: 10 biggest reveals from Summer Game Fest 2025

Croydon’s Vegan Big Lunch Draws Community Together with Mayor Chatterjee
UK

Vegan picnic in Croydon brings crowds together for The Big Lunch with Mayor Richard Chatterjee

Mumbai-local-getty
Asia

After deaths of four commuters, railways to add automatic doors to Mumbai local trains

More For You

Zia-Yusuf-Getty

Yusuf, who resigned as Reform chairman last week before returning two days later, said he wanted to be 'crystal clear' on the party’s stance. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Zia Yusuf says Reform will deport all illegal immigrants

ZIA YUSUF has said that Reform UK would deport every illegal immigrant in Britain if the party came to power.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Yusuf stated, “We will deport everybody who is here in this country illegally, which is roughly about 1.2 million people.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi

The teenager was walking along Staniforth Road in the Darnall area on Wednesday when a grey Audi reportedly hit an electric bike rider before striking Abdullah. (Photo credit: South Yorkshire Police)

South Yorkshire Police

Two charged with murder after boy, 16, dies in Sheffield crash

TWO men have been charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder after the death of a 16-year-old boy in an alleged hit-and-run in Sheffield.

Zulkernain Ahmed, 20, and Amaan Ahmed, 26, both from Locke Drive, have been charged over the death of Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi, according to South Yorkshire Police.

Keep ReadingShow less
science-tech-iStock

As part of this plan, £86bn will be directed towards 'turbo-charging our fastest growing sectors, from tech and life sciences, to advanced manufacturing and defence,' the government said in a statement. (Representational image: iStock)

£86 billion UK investment plan to focus on science, tech, defence by 2030

THE UK government has announced plans to invest £86 billion in science, technology, and defence by 2030. The announcement comes days before it outlines its broader spending plan for the coming years.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has already introduced cuts to public budgets in recent months, citing tight fiscal conditions. She has also approved more borrowing for investment, enabling a total of £113bn in investment by the end of the decade.

Keep ReadingShow less
modi-lammy

Narendra Modi and David Lammy also exchanged views on regional and global issues. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

Lammy meets Modi; supports India’s stance on terrorism and FTA progress

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underlined the need for decisive international action against terrorism and those supporting it during a meeting with foreign secretary David Lammy. Lammy expressed support for India’s position and strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to a statement from the prime minister’s office, Modi expressed satisfaction at the successful conclusion of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and Double Contribution Convention. He appreciated the constructive engagement by both sides that led to this outcome.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zia-Yusuf-Getty

Yusuf was appointed chair last year by party leader Nigel Farage, who asked him to help professionalise the party.(Photo: Getty Images)

Zia Yusuf returns to Reform two days after stepping down

ZIA YUSUF announced on Saturday that he is returning to Reform UK, just two days after stepping down as the party’s chair. He said his resignation had been the result of exhaustion from the role.

Yusuf, a businessman who does not hold elected office, resigned on Thursday following a disagreement with a Reform UK lawmaker over her call to ban the burqa, a full-length garment worn by some Muslim women.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc