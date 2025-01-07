Tulip Siddiq self-refers to ethics watchdog over property claims

TREASURY minister Tulip Siddiq has asked the prime minister's ethics watchdog to examine claims about her use of two London flats, amid growing questions about property arrangements linked to her family's connections in Bangladesh.

The minister, who oversees anti-corruption efforts in Britain's financial sector, has stepped back from a planned China visit to assist with the inquiry.

The investigation will be led by Sir Laurie Magnus, who advises prime minister Sir Keir Starmer on ministerial conduct, reported the Telegraph.

At the heart of the matter are two properties: a flat in central London and another in Hampstead. The central London property was reportedly gifted to Siddiq's family by Abdul Motalif, who has ties to Bangladesh's Awami League party.

The Hampstead flat was transferred to her younger sister Azmina by Moin Ghani, a lawyer with connections to Bangladesh's former government.



These revelations follow news that Bangladesh's anti-corruption body is investigating Siddiq and several family members over alleged embezzlement. Siddiq's aunt is Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's former prime minister who lost power in 2024 following public protests against her leadership.



Addressing the concerns, Siddiq wrote to Sir Magnus: "I am clear that I have done nothing wrong. However, for the avoidance of doubt, I would like you to independently establish the facts about these matters."



The property arrangements have raised eyebrows, particularly regarding the Hampstead flat's transfer to Azmina when she was just 18 and about to start university at Oxford. Land Registry records show no money changed hands for this transfer.



Starmer has backed his minister, telling reporters, "Tulip Siddiq has acted entirely properly by referring herself to the independent adviser, and that's why we brought into being the new code. Yes, I've got confidence in her."



However, the opposition has criticised the prime minister's response. Shadow Home Office minister Matt Vickers said: "It is disappointing that Keir Starmer has allowed scandal in his Government to overshadow today's announcement. There are clear questions for his friend and anti-corruption minister Tulip Siddiq to answer."



While Sir Magnus will investigate whether Siddiq has broken ministerial rules, the final decision about her future rests with the prime minister. The case presents a test for Starmer, who campaigned on a promise to clean up British politics.



Questions have also emerged about inconsistencies in Siddiq's explanations. She initially said her parents purchased the central London flat, but Labour sources later clarified it was given as a gift from "an acquaintance".



The minister's connection to Bangladesh's former government has drawn particular attention. During Hasina's leadership, her administration faced accusations of suppressing opposition through arrests, attacks and secret detentions.