Triple role for Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4?

By Murtuza Iqbal







Hrithik Roshan was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 release War which was the highest-grossing film of the year. The actor has not yet announced his next film officially, but there have been several reports about him collaborating with his father Rakesh Roshan for Krrish 4.

Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Hrithik will be seen playing a triple role in the film. And not just that it will be Hrithik vs Hrithik as the actor will also portray the character of the supervillain in the movie.

A source told the entertainment portal, “Hrithik will not only play the main hero but also the main villain in Krrish 4. The story has been conceptualised in such a way that both the superhero and the supervillain’s role has been modeled on the superstar. It’s Hrithik vs Hrithik in the finale.”







In Krrish and Krrish 3, Hrithik played the double role of Rohit and Krishna, and now in Krrish 4 a triple role. Well, this surely seems to be an interesting concept and we are sure fans of Hrithik can’t wait for Krrish 4.

View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Reportedly, Jaadu will also be returning in Krrish 4, and Rohit’s character which died in Krrish 3 will also make a comeback in the fourth installment of the franchise.







Meanwhile, there have been a lot of reports about the female lead as well. It is said that Kriti Sanon or Kiara Advani might star in Krrish 4. However, there’s no confirmation about it.





