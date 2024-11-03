Tributes paid to legendary Indian designer Rohit Bal

Rohit Bal was cremated at the Lodhi Road Crematorium in Delhi

FILE PHOTO: Indian designer Rohit Bal. (SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE fashion world is mourning the loss of Rohit Bal, an iconic Indian designer whose creative flair and unforgettable personality left a mark on both the national and international fashion scenes.

Bal, lovingly called “Gudda” by friends and fans, passed away at 63 after prolonged cardiac issues. His death on Friday (1) has led to an outpouring of tributes from celebrities, fashion icons, and admirers worldwide.

Known for his grand and imaginative designs, he was celebrated as a pioneer who blended traditional Indian motifs with contemporary flair.

As a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), he pushed boundaries in fashion, inspiring both seasoned designers and newcomers alike.

The FDCI remembered him in a heartfelt post, saying, “We mourn the passing of legendary designer Rohit Bal. Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal’s work redefined Indian fashion and inspired generations.”

Bal’s final appearance on the runway took place just two weeks ago at Lakme Fashion Week. At this show, he presented his latest collection, Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe, with Bollywood star Ananya Pandey as the showstopper.

He even joined her on stage, dancing and celebrating his work in high spirits, according to reports. Sunil Sethi, chairman of the FDCI, expressed shock, saying, “He was so happy, looking forward to the future. Watching his creations walk down the ramp brought him immense joy.”

Born in Srinagar, Kashmir, Bal studied history at St. Stephen’s College in Delhi before turning to fashion. He later attended the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Delhi, laying the foundation for a career that would span three decades.

In the 1990s, he launched his own label, drawing inspiration from Kashmiri heritage. His signature use of lotus and peacock motifs and rich fabrics like velvet and brocade became symbols of Indian opulence.

Bal’s artistry reached far beyond India, earning him fans among Hollywood stars such as Pamela Anderson, Uma Thurman, Cindy Crawford, and Naomi Campbell. Bollywood, too, embraced his vision, with stars like Sonam Kapoor and Karan Johar frequently donning his designs. Kapoor, deeply moved, posted a tribute expressing her gratitude for the times she had the privilege of wearing his creations.

Johar, recalling his admiration for Bal’s latest collection, described him as a “pioneer and a true legend,” while journalist Vir Sanghvi called him “a king among designers, a prince among men.”

After struggling with health issues last year, Bal was briefly hospitalised but continued to create, returning to work with determination. His final show was a testament to his dedication and love for fashion.

Bal’s funeral was held on Saturday (2) at the Lodhi Road Crematorium in Delhi, where friends, family, and colleagues bid farewell to the legendary designer.

